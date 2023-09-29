The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs-White Sox News: Here’s our 2023 All-Chicago Baseball Team

The Cubs might miss the playoffs and the White Sox might lose 100 games, but things haven’t been all bad. Here’s our city’s best lineup, starting pitcher and three-man bullpen based on this season.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs-White Sox News: Here’s our 2023 All-Chicago Baseball Team
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger after a go-ahead RBI single against the Brewers on Aug. 30.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Entering the regular season’s final weekend, we still don’t know whether the Cubs will make the playoffs. We still haven’t tallied all the catastrophes that have befallen the White Sox. And we still haven’t reached a definitive answer to the question: Which team’s manager has taken more crap on social media?

But we most certainly have settled on the Sun-Times’ 2023 All-Chicago team, as designated by beat reporters Maddie Lee and Daryl Van Schouwen, along with yours truly.

Only two rules guided our process. Rule 1: A player absolutely must appear at his primary position, or else he cannot, under any circumstances, be a part of this team. Rule 2: OK, fine, forget Rule 1 and just get Cody Bellinger in there somewhere!

Our team:

allchicago_art.jpg

SP: Justin Steele, Cubs

Trailed off a bit at the end, but what a breakthrough for the likely Cy Young runner-up. The mound at Wrigley: home, sweet home.

C: Yan Gomes, Cubs

Carried himself like a winner and played like one. Quality mentorship, lots of big hits — everybody’s happy.

1B: Cody Bellinger, Cubs

Had 100-plus more at-bats as a center fielder, but who’s counting? Here’s your city MVP for 2023.

2B: Nico Hoerner, Cubs

All those hits, all those steals, all that defense — here’s a guy who would have excelled in any era.

3B: Yoan Moncada, White Sox

There are things to quibble about, but his talent isn’t one of them. Without reaching 100 games played, he gets the nod by default.

SS: Dansby Swanson, Cubs

When you lead all qualified position players in defensive outs above average, per Fangraphs, you get to play as much as you dang well please.

LF: Ian Happ, Cubs

Fans moaned a lot about how often he hit third — and a Gold Glover, he was not — but he still swung one of the most productive bats in a good lineup.

CF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox

Top 10 in homers: check. Finally, a full season: check. The best player on the Sox: a million times, check.

RF: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

When the offense needed him most — it rode on his shoulders for weeks down the stretch — he didn’t drop the ball.

DH: Christopher Morel, Cubs

Sorry, Eloy Jimenez, but Morel is our man thanks to his electric power, boundless enthusiasm and eagerness to get better.

RP: Adbert Alzolay, Cubs

RP: Mark Leiter Jr., Cubs

RP: Gregory Santos, White Sox

The Cubs needed a closer, and Alzolay more than delivered. Leiter was so good against lefties, he might as well have been one himself. And Santos? Good on him for doing all he could to class up a down-and-out Sox ’pen.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs swept in Atlanta, face uphill battle in Milwaukee with playoff chances dwindling
Cubs’ Jose Cuas, Drew Smyly becoming go-to relievers with traffic on the bases
Braves walk off Cubs in 10, dealing their playoff hopes another blow
Cubs activate Jeimer Candelario off IL; Adbert Alzolay isn’t far behind
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson looks at return to Atlanta as a chance to ‘recharge’
Cubs blow six-run lead, fall to Braves in stunning fashion
The Latest
Valerie Gaytán, sentenciada a prisión, dijo en el último episodio del podcast “Surviving El Chapo” (sobreviviendo El Chapo), “Sólo quiero concientizar a otras mujeres que han caminado en mis zapatos”.
La Voz Chicago
Una ‘esposa del cártel’ da entrevista en podcast antes de ir a prisión
La esposa de uno de los gemelos Flores dice en el podcast que su mayor temor es estar sola, lejos de su familia, en prisión.
By Frank Main
 
Los hombres acababan de salir del bar La Vaca Margarita alrededor de las 4:10 a.m. el domingo cuando fueron asaltados.
La Voz Chicago
Dos policías entre 4 hombres asaltados afuera de un bar de Pilsen
Lo más alarmante es que los ladrones huyeron con sus tarjetas policiales.
By Tom Schuba
 
Unos migrantes suben a un autobús frente a la comisaría del distrito de Ogden.
La Voz Chicago
Cierran investigación al no encontrar suficientes pruebas de que agentes de la Policía de Chicago abusaron sexualmente de migrantes
La Oficina Civil de Responsabilidad Policial (COPA, por sus siglas en inglés) informó el viernes que los investigadores no pudieron encontrar a ninguna víctima de los presuntos abusos.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass against the Buccaneers.
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool says team isn’t putting him in best position to succeed
Claypool has 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown since the Bears traded the No. 32 overall pick for him last year.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears_Chiefs_Football__2_.jpg
NFL
Bears know where to run against Broncos
NFL teams don’t respect Justin Fields as a passer. As a runner, though, they treat him as the Bears’ most dangerous player
By Patrick Finley
 