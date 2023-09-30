The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs eliminated from playoff chase as Marlins beat Pirates

The Cubs were leading the Brewers in the eighth inning when the Marlins’ game ended.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs eliminated from playoff chase as Marlins beat Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini tags out Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini tags out Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.

AP Photos

MILWAUKEE — As the Cubs grabbed their bats for the top of the eighth inning against the Brewers, hoping to add onto their 10-6 lead, the Marlins sealed Chicago’s fate from Pittsburgh.

The Marlins’ 7-3 victory against the Pirates eliminated the Cubs from the playoff chase.

It was a long, swift fall out of playoff contention. 

When the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Giants, who at the time were also in the Wild Card race, on Sept. 6, FanGraphs put the Cubs’ chances of making the postseason at 92.4%. 

They lost 14 of their next 20 games. Then, on Saturday, the Marlins’ victory shrunk those odds all the way to 0%. 

At least from the outside, the Cubs’ fate seemed inevitable after their 4-3 loss to the Brewers in 10 innings on Friday. The team’s losing streak reached four games, and all four the Cubs had lost by two runs or fewer. Half of them went into extra innings. 

“It’s never one thing,” left fielder Ian Happ said Friday night. “There’s so many plays and so many little things that change the course of the game, and it all adds up.”

The same could be said about the Cubs’ season. If their bullpen had been healthier in September and their offense had come through more in the clutch the past week, maybe they’d still be in the chase. But the offense was a major part of the Cubs’ season-saving surge through the trade deadline. 

What if they’d added more back-end bullpen depth, either via acquisitions or player development? What if they hadn’t slumped quite so hard in May? What if they’d won more close games earlier in the year?

It’s not just one thing.

Now, the question becomes, which of those can be addressed for next year? The Cubs took major strides from the last two rebuilding seasons, but ultimately, they weren’t enough.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner out of Cubs starting lineup Saturday vs. Brewers with bruised left knee
Wrap up the baseball season with a year-end trivia challenge
Cubs teetering on brink of elimination after 4-3 loss to Brewers in 10 innings
Cubs fall to Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings; down to last breath with two games left
Cubs activate closer Adbert Alzolay before final regular-season series
Cubs-White Sox News: Here’s our 2023 All-Chicago Baseball Team
The Latest
Andreas Athanasiou scored the Blackhawks’ overtime winner Thursday but didn’t play Saturday in the second preseason game.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Andreas Athanasiou thankful for stability with two-year contract
Athanasiou, who didn’t travel — along with most of the Hawks’ top players — for the Hawks-Wild preseason game Saturday, had played each of the last three seasons on one-year deals.
By Ben Pope
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting
Police said he was shot in the head in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
Frustrating season has been educational for Sox skipper Grifol
What he has learned and how it will dictate change is something he is holding close to the vest.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left the Cubs’ extra-innings game Friday early with a bruised left knee. File photo.
Cubs
Nico Hoerner out of Cubs starting lineup Saturday vs. Brewers with bruised left knee
Notes: Left-hander Jordan Wicks had a rare short start in his final game of the regular season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois_Purdue_Football.jpg
College Sports
Third-quarter flurry leads Purdue to rout of Illinois
Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing each had TD runs and Purdue used a 21-point third-quarter to pull away for a 44-19 victory.
By Michael Marot | AP
 