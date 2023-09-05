The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Marcus Stroman’s bullpen goes well, but ‘he’s got a little ways to go’

Stroman is at the Cubs’ Arizona complex rehabbing from a fracture in his rib cartilage.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Marcus Stroman’s bullpen goes well, but ‘he’s got a little ways to go’
Cubs right-hander Marcus hasn’t pitched in a game since July 31. File photo.

Cubs right-hander Marcus hasn’t pitched in a game since July 31. File photo.

AP Photos

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman’s bullpen Monday at the team’s Arizona Complex seems to have gone off without a hitch. 

“It was clean,” manager David Ross said. “No real issues. “He’ll throw another one soon.”

The team will evaluate how Stroman (fractured rib cartilage) recovers Tuesday and discuss next steps. But Ross cautioned against raising expectations too high. 

“He’s got to build up a pretty good pitch count, start facing hitters, maybe throw some live [batting practice],” Ross said. “He’s got a little ways to go.”

Ross said Stroman has been excited about how his work in Arizona has gone. And he’s already progressed in the first steps of his throwing program more quickly than expected. Stroman also hasn’t pitched in a game since late July. His rib cartilage injury came on the heels of an issue with his right hip that likely affected his mechanics and eventually landed him on the injured list. From that standpoint, a minor-league rehab assignment could make sense. 

“I don’t know if it makes sense to take a guy from throwing bullpens or live BPs and throwing them into a pennant race from where he’s at,” Ross said. “But that’s where I stand right now with a healthy rotation that’s pitching really good, and everybody is doing well. And hopefully that continues all the way to in the season, and then that’s a good problem to have.

“I think a healthy version of him is a good thing for us, however we use that.” 

What if Stroman is healthy enough to play in games but not built up to a starter’s workload before the end of the season?

“Right now, we’re just getting him built back up as far as we can,” Ross said. “We’ll see what the timeframe is.” 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in NL wild-card race
Cubs’ offensive surge sets them up for homestand vs. Giants and Diamondbacks
Northwestern loses 24-7 to Rutgers — yes, that Rutgers — in first game without Pat Fitzgerald
‘He was the right decision’: Cubs lay out plan for Alexander Canario
The Latest
merlin_27087871.jpg
News
Officer uses OD reversal drug to help 2 migrants outside West Side police station
An officer tried to wake them and then administered Narcan injections to both men, a police report said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23194497763858.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky forward Alanna Smith in tight race for most improved player with Sparks’ Jordin Canada
“She wasn’t on a roster last year,” Sky guard Courtney Williams said of Smith. “Now she’s a starter and she’s giving us quality minutes.”
By Annie Costabile
 
An appellate panel has ruled Trump Tower’s insurers aren’t responsible for $12 million in fines for polluting the Chicago River.
Editorials
Time for Trump Organization to pay up for polluting Chicago River
Knowing the company and its notorious owner, the state must use every legal means at its disposal to get every dime of the $12 million fine.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Prosecutors had sought a 33-year sentence for Enrique Tarrio. Before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, saying Jan. 6 was a “national embarrassment.”
Nation/World
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Enrique Tarrio’s sentence is the longest among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases. He was not in Washington Jan. 6, but prosecutors say he organized, led the assault from afar.
By Michael Kunzelman | Associated PressLindsay Whitehurst | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Illinois is the first state to make a public stand against book bans, but many neighboring states are planning to make it easier for books to be challenged, and the consequences for pushing back against such restrictions more severe.
Columnists
Giannoulias to testify at Durbin’s Senate hearing on growing number of book bans
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who drafted the state’s first-in-the-nation ban against book bans, will testify at a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday on book bans.
By Lynn Sweet
 