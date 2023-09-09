The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz

In honor of the late Bob Barker, we offer you a game-show-style test this week

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
2977307.jpg

The late, great host of “The Price is Right,” Bob Barker.

Getty

When I was a kid, one of the joys of being too sick to go to school was watching television from the time I woke up until it was time to take my temperature again before bed (with me hoping for a temp above 100). I loved watching reruns of sitcoms more than anything. They were all before my time and all in black-and-white.

From late morning and into the afternoon came the game shows. Honestly, it was rarely about the game and more about the host for me. I thought of that when I heard that Bob Barker had passed away.

He was great on ‘‘The Price Is Right’’ and on ‘‘Truth or Consequences.’’ I was a fan of Bill Cullen, who hosted many miserable games. Gene Rayburn was fun, and so was Peter Marshall. I never really cared for Wink Martindale or Jack Narz. Bud Collyer was the host of ‘‘Beat the Clock’’ and ‘‘To Tell the Truth.’’ Did you know that he was the voice of Superman on radio? Anyhow, today I offer my homage to Mr. Barker and the games played on ‘‘The Price Is Right’’ (now hosted so well by Drew Carey). Have fun and learn a lot.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ bullpen logging lots of innings, but help is on the way
Cubs lose ‘game of inches’ to Diamondbacks in pitchers’ duel
Cubs’ homegrown pitching taking on plenty of responsibility down the stretch
Cubs injury update: Marcus Stroman progresses to throwing live batting practice
One Cubs changeup-thrower to another: How Kyle Hendricks is impacting Jordan Wicks
Cubs prospects Luke Little, Alexander Canario debut in 8-2 win vs. Giants
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m in the military and envy the lives of others — especially my brother
Service member with a secure but dull job feels jealous of people who seem happier.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug. 24 in Atlanta.&nbsp;
Other Views
Georgia has a good case to use 14th Amendment to keep Trump off 2024 presidential ballot
If Georgia barred him from running in 2024, other states may follow, two Loyola University legal experts write. That would leave Trump with no chance to win the electoral votes required to legitimately claim the White House.
By Joseph Ferguson and Thomas A. Durkin
 
The Westside Justice Center, 601-11 S. California Ave., which opened in 2015. Lawyer Brendan Shiller, the owner of the building, is the father of Britteney Kapri, a partner in a marijuana dispensary proposed for the site.
The Watchdogs
Former Ald. Helen Shiller’s granddaughter seeks OK to open weed shop in Westside Justice Center building
A City Hall zoning hearing is set Tuesday for the store, called Baked. The proposed shop would replace a restaurant in a building that houses the legal aid center in East Garfield Park.
By Frank Main
 
merlin_110153251.jpg
Bears
With small steps, Justin Fields can take a giant leap in 2023
A year ago the Bears needed Fields to only elicit hope. Now they need he third-year quarterback to make it perfectly clear that he is indeed their franchise quarterback — and avoid putting GM Ryan Poles in a tough spot heading into 2024.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright (58) said he dropped about 16 pounds in preparation for his first season in the NFL.
Bears
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Rookie Darnell Wright, making his first NFL start, will be tested by the Packers defensive front. “They’re going to throw their fastball at him,” coach Matt Eberflus said, “and he’s gotta be able to do his thing.”
By Mark Potash
 