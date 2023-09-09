Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz

When I was a kid, one of the joys of being too sick to go to school was watching television from the time I woke up until it was time to take my temperature again before bed (with me hoping for a temp above 100). I loved watching reruns of sitcoms more than anything. They were all before my time and all in black-and-white.

From late morning and into the afternoon came the game shows. Honestly, it was rarely about the game and more about the host for me. I thought of that when I heard that Bob Barker had passed away.

He was great on ‘‘The Price Is Right’’ and on ‘‘Truth or Consequences.’’ I was a fan of Bill Cullen, who hosted many miserable games. Gene Rayburn was fun, and so was Peter Marshall. I never really cared for Wink Martindale or Jack Narz. Bud Collyer was the host of ‘‘Beat the Clock’’ and ‘‘To Tell the Truth.’’ Did you know that he was the voice of Superman on radio? Anyhow, today I offer my homage to Mr. Barker and the games played on ‘‘The Price Is Right’’ (now hosted so well by Drew Carey). Have fun and learn a lot.