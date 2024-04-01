Ryne Sandberg, fighting prostate cancer, throws out first pitch at Cubs home opener

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cubs' home opener Monday at Wrigley Field. It was his first public appearance since announcing in January that he’d been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

The former Cubs second baseman Sandberg was accompanied to the mound by fellow Hall of Famers and Cubs legends Billy Williams, Lee Smith, Fergie Jenkins and Andre Dawson.

“When he was walking out there, you could just tell he was a great player,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “There’s a presence to the man. And I know he's a quiet, soft spoken man, but there's a presence to the man. And so from a health perspective, that he's able to get out there and throw out a first pitch, I think it makes us all feel good.”

Ten days ago, Sandberg posted an update and a note of thanks on Instagram: "Round #4 in the books! Great news last week: No cancerous activity detected in my whole body, PET scan!" he said. "Continuing with treatments of Chemo and radiation ahead of me. Positive attitude to the max with the news."