The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs vs. Rockies delayed for inclement weather

The team set 7 p.m. for the new start time.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs vs. Rockies delayed for inclement weather
Diamondbacks Cubs Baseball

The Cubs and Rockies’ series finale Wednesday was delayed by rain. File photo.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

A mixture of rain and snow fell on Wrigley Field for much of the day Wednesday. Then a half an hour before the 6:40 p.m. scheduled start time for the series finale between the Cubs and Rockies, the home team announced the game would begin in a delay.

The Cubs set 7 p.m. as the new start time.

The weather has been wet and cold in Chicago all week, but the Cubs managed to get in their first two home games of the season, on Monday and Tuesday, without any delays.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Garrett Cooper already taking advantage of Wrigley Field power alleys
Javier Assad’s performance vs. Rockies sets up Cubs well for win Tuesday, bullpen day Wednesday
How Cubs manager Craig Counsell is handling playing time for Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal at third base
Cubs manager Craig Counsell secures victory in his first home game at Wrigley Field
Shota Imanaga stellar in major-league debut as Cubs beat Rockies 5-0 in home opener
Ryne Sandberg, fighting prostate cancer, throws out first pitch at Cubs’ home opener
The Latest
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Garrett Cooper already taking advantage of Wrigley Field power alleys
Notes: Jameson Taillon is set to make minor-league rehab start.
By Maddie Lee
 
La Voz Chicago
Johnson elige a la ex senadora estatal Pacione-Zayas como jefa de gabinete, la primera latina en el puesto
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, tras haber pasado los últimos 11 meses como principal adjunta de Rich Guidice, era la elección natural para sustituir a Guidice.
By Fran Spielman
 
Numerous police officers stand outside Peterson Plaza in Edgewater, with houses in the background and police vehicles in the foreground.
Editorials
Making it a felony to violate an order of protection might keep domestic violence survivors safe
State Senate Republicans want to toughen the law and upgrade order of protection violations from a misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony. Senate Democrats should listen. The safety of domestic violence survivors and others must come first.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Celebrities
Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley divorcing after 5 years of marriage
“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Chance wrote in a statement.
By USA TODAY
 
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Theater
Helen Hunt, ‘The Color Purple’ heading to Goodman Theatre for 2024-2025 season
Four world or Chicago premiere productions are among the lineup for the theater’s 99th season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 