Cubs vs. Rockies delayed for inclement weather

A mixture of rain and snow fell on Wrigley Field for much of the day Wednesday. Then a half an hour before the 6:40 p.m. scheduled start time for the series finale between the Cubs and Rockies, the home team announced the game would begin in a delay.
The Cubs set 7 p.m. as the new start time.
The weather has been wet and cold in Chicago all week, but the Cubs managed to get in their first two home games of the season, on Monday and Tuesday, without any delays.
How Cubs manager Craig Counsell is handling playing time for Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal at third base
