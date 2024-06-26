The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs injury update: Ben Brown throws off a mound, Mike Tauchman up to light activity

Notes: Kyle Hendricks reached 10 years of service time on Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs injury update: Ben Brown throws off a mound, Mike Tauchman up to light activity
Cubs Reds Baseball

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Cincinnati.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP Photos

SAN FRANCISCO – Cubs right-hander Ben Brown threw off the Oracle Park bullpen mound on Wednesday, a promising step in his journey back from a neck issue that has run the gamut of expected recovery timelines.

Brown has been on the injured list for a little over two weeks. An early diagnosis of a stress reaction called for six weeks of down time. But after a series of follow-up evaluations, doctors agreed that Brown had a “benign area of concern,” on the left side of his neck, changing his timeline.

“Really grateful,” Brown said Wednesday. “Usually you don’t have that. Usually it’s something worse. … Flat ground [throwing] has felt really good. My neck’s felt really good. I’m not waking up hanging anymore. A little bit of a slow grind back, but definitely not as bad as what we were looking at the first time.”

The rookie, who began the season in a reliever/starter hybrid role, had been a regular rotation member for four straight turns when he landed on the IL. He was also on pace to blow past his professional career-high in innings well before the end of the season. So, the IL stint, while not ideal, could have advantages down the road.

“My hips, my shoulders, my elbows, everything feels really good,” Brown said. “So if it gives me a couple of weeks of downtime to be ready to be primed in October, whatever it takes.”

10 years

The team got together before playing the Giants on Wednesday to mark Kyle Hendricks reaching 10 years of service time.

“You think about the people that are around you,” Hendricks said Tuesday night. “You think about your family, the sacrifices they have to make for you to do it for that long. Your agents, your coaches, teammates, everyone you’ve come across that made me better and continued to help me make adjustments and gotten me through this amount of time.”

On the current roster, only Hendricks and left-hander Drew Smyly have accrued 10 years of service time, a milestone players hold in reverence.

“You’re just part of such a small crew,” right-hander Jameson Taillon said in a conversation with the Sun-Times.

He used Wrigley Field to contextualize the rarity. About 23,250 players have reached the major-leagues.

“That’s not even a sellout,” Taillon said. “And that’s really cool to think about. And then you think of all the players who have played 10 years.”

They make up fewer than 10% of those who have made it to the majors, according to the MLBPA.

“And then to do it all with one team, that’s an even smaller crew,” Taillon said. “So Kyle is now part of a very select small crew, which is pretty cool. For me, his is extra special because he’s not the most talented dude in the room; he’s just self made. … It’s not like he just bullied his way to 10 years. It’s not like he out-talented people. He worked his way for 10 years, which is really cool.”

Hendricks joins Ernie Banks (1953-1971) and Stan Hack (1931-1947) as the only players in the modern era who have spent their whole major-league careers with the Cubs and accumulated 10-plus years of service time.

Tauchman progressing

Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman (strained left groin) went through an agility workout in the Oracle Park outfield on Tuesday.

“He’s just gradually increasing activity,” Craig Counsell said. “He’s been active in the [batting] cage, just swinging lightly. So just trying to stay as active as he possibly can. While the healing is going on.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks' curveball-propelled success in 5-1 loss to Giants
How Cubs' Justin Steele is staying ahead of the curve against adjusting league
Cubs closer questions resurface in 5-4 loss to Giants
Quiet Ryne Sandberg has learned to accept what he means to so many people
Injury notebook: Cubs managing Mark Leiter Jr.'s forearm, pausing Yency Almonte's rehab
Cubs president Jed Hoyer sees similarities between Pete Crow-Armstrong's and Javy Baez's development paths
The Latest
Matas Buzelis poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024.
Bulls
Bulls select Chicago-born Matas Buzelis 11th overall in NBA Draft, continue slow play of roster change
The Bulls have started the process of slowly turning over the roster after three years of continuity, and added a promising wing in G League Ignite’s Buzelis.
By Joe Cowley
 
Shohei Ohtani
White Sox
Swept, shut out and thrown out: White Sox start second half with 4-0 loss to Dodgers
Gavin Stone throws complete game 4-hitter, Ohtani homers again.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
448936887_762071732807912_1206501844588921439_n.jpg
News
Flooding at Wheeling animal shelter leaves 100 animals without a home
A water main break Wednesday morning at Heartland Animal Shelter left 2 feet of water in the building and displaced rescued dogs and cats. No animals were hurt.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Protestors swarm over a statue of Civil War Gen. John Logan on Aug. 26, 1968, in Grant Park. | Sun-Times files
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic National Convention protesters to get permit for smaller march
Reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ groups win permit for one-mile march Aug. 18 past The Bean, Millennium Park and hotels where DNC delegates will be staying. The convention will be held Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.
By Andy Grimm
 
FILLMORE-062624-11.jpg
Housing & development
Fillmore Linen Service opens in North Lawndale, part of larger project to create more jobs
The company occupies 45,000 square feet at the Fillmore Center, a $40 million development project that will bring more businesses to North Lawndale and create more jobs.
By Amy Yee
 