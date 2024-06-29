Competitive eating's biggest rivalry finds new home on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS — This was going to gauge wagering options for Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight terror who turns 58 today and plans to return to the boxing ring for the first time since June 2005.

Tyson (50-6, but 1-3 in his last four bouts) had been pegged as an underdog, between +165 at Circa and +240 at the Westgate SuperBook, against 27-year-old Jake Paul on July 20.

Alas, an ulcer flare-up forced Not-So-Iron Mike to withdraw.

No problem, as we’d preview Conor McGregor, who turns 36 in a couple of weeks, against 38-year-old Michael Chandler in UFC 303. Circa had it -110 both ways.

However, McGregor, who last fought in the UFC three years ago and is 1-3 in his last four bouts, broke a bone in a toe during training to delay that return.

All good, still, as we’d dig into Joey “Jaws” Chestnut’s zany Major League Eating (MLE) success and domination of Nathan’s Famous July 4 hot dog-eating contest on Coney Island.

From the squared circle to the octagon to the long and narrow table-trough, elevated fight surfaces that are left covered in blood, sweat and chunks of emulsified meat trimmings and other slaughter by-products.

Then Chestnut got bounced for conduct unbecoming of such a reigning Horseman of the Esophagus.

Hot dog, such drama!

“You and I are on the same page,” Circa owner Derek Stevens tells me. “I’ve already asked George Shea, ‘What the hell is going on?’ At Circa, we’re pretty good friends with George Shea.”

TSUNAMI VS. JAWS

Instead of hiring Coldplay or a rotation of star DJs for Circa’s grand-opening extravaganza in October 2020, Stevens inked Shea to deliver his typically flamboyant, over-the-top introductions in straw hat and blue blazer.

“I’ve been a fan of his, the way he introduces people and that contest, for 15 years,” Stevens says, “and I’ve gotten to know George pretty well.

“He goes, ‘You would not believe this. We got a problem. Joey’s agent signed a contract that invalidates another contract, and now I got vendors who are going to war with one another.’ Not good.”

Japanese eating machine Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi, 46, had been the world’s hot dog king, winning six consecutive Nathan’s contests, the final two over Chestnut.

In 2006, author Jason Fagone published “Horsemen of the Esophagus,” which follows three competitive eaters and includes an interview with Kobayashi.

Chestnut learned, defeating Kobayashi three consecutive times. A 40-year-old Kentucky native and San Jose State graduate now living in Indiana, Chestnut owns 16 Nathan’s mustard-yellow belts.

In 2010, a dispute induced Nathan’s to ban Kobayashi. He moved on to tacos, becoming a nine-year champ; he once inhaled 159 in 10 minutes.

In early June, he announced his retirement, claiming to have damaged his body by consuming 10,000 hot dogs in his life. He said, “I no longer feel hunger.”

As I spoke with Stevens, Netflix finalized a Labor Day pay-per-view deal, “Unfinished Beef,” pitting Kobayashi against Chestnut, involving Impossible’s plant-based dogs.

Something, maybe a big check, shortened Tsunami’s retirement.

BetOnline installed Jaws as the -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100), Tsunami at +450. Spread-wise, it’s Chestnut -8 or Kobayashi +8, either at -120. Las Vegas is the -150 favorite to play event host.

Before getting axed, Chestnut was -5000 (wager $50 to win a buck) to win another Nathan’s belt. Now, BetOnline lists Geoffrey Esper as the +115 favorite, over James Webb (+160) and Nick Wehry (+300).

(None of the above figures had changed in the first two weeks they were offered. Odds, though, are subject to change.)

Without a Jaws or Tsunami for the first time since 2000, Coney Island figures to be an unfamiliar place July 4.

WEENIES ’N’ BIKINIS

Stevens has chatted with Shea weekly for the last two months.

“I asked George, ‘Would it be a conflict if we do a hot dog-eating contest at Stadium Swim? This is what our creative team came up with, Weenies and Bikinis. Does it piss you off?’

“He goes, ‘Hell no, I’m honored. Go ahead and do it.’ And he gave us some guidelines.”

Competitive eating is gross. Deaths have been documented. Contestants are disqualified if vomit — dubbed “reversal of fortune” or a “Roman incident” — contacts a plate or table. They can continue by swallowing it back.

Kobayashi flirted with Roman incidents at Coney Island.

Stadium Swim, which features six heated pools (one a tad warmer than the next) and a huge TV screen nearly the size of a football field, will stage Weenies ’n’ Bikinis on July 4.

American Coney Island hot dogs, out of Stevens’s hometown of Detroit, will provide the wieners. Outside his The D property, not far from Circa, is a 24-hour American Coney Island stand.

Stevens was pondering a grand prize of $5,000 or $10,000. Shea told him to ensure medical professionals monitor the unsanctioned amateur competition.

“You’ll be surprised; we always keep it off the air, but people do choke in this,” Shea told Stevens. “The pro guys know how to open their throats. Amateurs don’t. When you start choking your throat constrains, which makes it worse.”

Stevens feels for Shea.

“I’m hopeful George works this out,” Stevens says. “We’re very loyal to George Shea and MLE.”

My Unfinished Beef position, by the way, is Kobayashi plus eight dogs. Revenge plus underdog status will be the twin motivations that fuel Tsunami.

