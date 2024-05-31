Pride
The latest updates about Chicago’s celebrations of LGBTQ+ community and stories exploring queer experiences in the city.
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
The U.S. State Department issued a “worldwide caution” alert, saying it had learned of an “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events.”
The 53rd annual parade, set for June 30, will limit its entries and start an hour earlier.
The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at noon on June 30, when over 1 million people are expected to pack the parade route.
The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation celebrations. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice.
Rain showers didn’t dampen festive spirits as the 52nd annual parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods. Extra police were on hand, but no incidents were reported.
It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.
The event is billed as the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Performers include Zedd, Saweetie, Zara Larsson, CircuitMOM, Years & Years, DJ Lady D and more.
Officers’ days off also were canceled to ensure the department has enough police for the parade and other activities in the city.
The league’s Board of Governors agreed with Commissioner Gary Bettman’s view that the refusals overshadowed teams’ efforts in hosting Pride nights.
The two-day weekend festival was particularly important this year, some attendees said, in light of attacks of LGBTQ+ rights across the country.
The first openly gay owner of a major American sports team seeks to share her experience ‘that other people just don’t have’ following MLB’s recent controversies
Cubs celebrate Pride night with special market outside Wrigley Field: ‘I feel good being in this place right now’
Sixteen LGBTQ+-owned and friendly businesses selling baked goods, clothing, candles, scents and jewelry set up booths in Gallagher Way before the Pirates game.
Pride Month is well underway, with events nearly every day happening around the city. Take a look.
The Hawks are the latest NHL team to get in the middle of a controversy around Pride jerseys.
Murphy, Seth Jones and coach Luke Richardson commented Thursday on the Hawks’ organizational decision not to wear Pride jerseys on Pride Night on Sunday.
The Hawks have three players born or with family in Russia, where a law was passed in December banning “gay propaganda.” Conversations with security officials prompted an organizational decision to scrap the jersey plans, sources say.
