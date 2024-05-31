The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Pride

The latest updates about Chicago’s celebrations of LGBTQ+ community and stories exploring queer experiences in the city.

A person on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 26, 2022.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
By Matt Moore
 
Pride Parade Czech Republic
LGBTQ+
Traveling abroad for Pride Month? LGBTQ+ Chicagoans respond to worldwide travel alert
The U.S. State Department issued a “worldwide caution” alert, saying it had learned of an “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events.”
By David Struett
 
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023
Chicago
City bumps up number of Pride Parade entries to 150
 
Paradegoers march in the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
News
Comedian Fortune Feimster to serve as grand marshal for Chicago Pride Parade
 
PRIDEPARADE-062623-10
LGBTQ+
Pride Parade will now allow participants from schools, organizers say
 
The Catherine Cook School in the 49th ChicagoPride Parade. | Rick Majewski/For the Sun-Times.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride Parade denies all previous year's school participants
 
Play was temporarily stopped in accordance with the Anti-Discriminatory Protocol during an International friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday.
La Voz Chicago
Soldier Field está listo para combatir los insultos homófobos en el partido de la Selección Mexicana
By Brian Sandalow
 
Thomas (Nico Tortorella, right) and partner Oscar (Juan Pablo Di Pace) play with their foster child, Arthur (Matthew Ocampo), in “the Mattachine Family.”
Movies and TV
Wilmette's Nico Tortorella says his gay parenting movie is 'a story for everyone'
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Play was temporarily stopped in accordance with the Anti-Discriminatory Protocol during an International friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Soccer
Soldier Field ready to combat homophobic slurs at Mexico national team soccer match
By Brian Sandalow
 
gavel2.jpg
Crime
A former DuPage County prosecutor accused of threatening state lawmakers, gun control groups on social media
By Kade Heather
 
PRIDEPARADE-062623-44.jpg
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride Parade to scale down due to city's 'safety and logistics concerns'
The 53rd annual parade, set for June 30, will limit its entries and start an hour earlier.
By Erica Thompson
 
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride Parade date, theme revealed
The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at noon on June 30, when over 1 million people are expected to pack the parade route.
By David Struett
 
Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon uses rainbow tape to celebrate last season’s Pride Night. Under new NHL guidance, the tape is no longer allowed.
NHL
NHL bans Pride and other symbols from team theme nights
The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation celebrations. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023
LGBTQ+
Thousands cheer on Chicago’s Pride Parade despite rain
Rain showers didn’t dampen festive spirits as the 52nd annual parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods. Extra police were on hand, but no incidents were reported.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A paradegoer on a float tosses confetti during the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know
It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_114239604.jpg
LGBTQ+
‘Party with a purpose’: Pride in the Park brings community, music to Grant Park
The event is billed as the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Performers include Zedd, Saweetie, Zara Larsson, CircuitMOM, Years & Years, DJ Lady D and more.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Interim Supt. Fred Waller and Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) discussed safety plans Friday for this weekend’s 52nd annual Pride Parade.
LGBTQ+
Sunday’s Pride Parade to get extra police staffing
Officers’ days off also were canceled to ensure the department has enough police for the parade and other activities in the city.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A screen shows “Blackhawks Pride Night” at the United Center in March.
NHL
NHL dumps themed jerseys after some players’ objections to Pride nights
The league’s Board of Governors agreed with Commissioner Gary Bettman’s view that the refusals overshadowed teams’ efforts in hosting Pride nights.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
Boy J performs at the Chicago Pride Fest Saturday in the Northalsted neighborhood.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’
The two-day weekend festival was particularly important this year, some attendees said, in light of attacks of LGBTQ+ rights across the country.
By Violet Miller
 
Laura Ricketts Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Pride Month: Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts says she has ‘responsibility’ to represent gay community
The first openly gay owner of a major American sports team seeks to share her experience ‘that other people just don’t have’ following MLB’s recent controversies
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_114043694.jpg
LGBTQ+
Cubs celebrate Pride night with special market outside Wrigley Field: ‘I feel good being in this place right now’
Sixteen LGBTQ+-owned and friendly businesses selling baked goods, clothing, candles, scents and jewelry set up booths in Gallagher Way before the Pirates game.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_84679095.jpg
News
Chicago Pride Month: List of events, parades, and more
Pride Month is well underway, with events nearly every day happening around the city. Take a look.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Drag queen Kitty Banks performs in Chicago at the Shedd Aquarium
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium Pride Night
By Sun-Times staff
 
We won’t have scenes like this from last year because the coronavirus pandemic means there’s no Chicago Pride Parade on the last Sunday of June as usual this year.
Take a self-guided tour of 17 Chicago LGBTQ landmarks
By Clare Spaulding  and Jade Yan
 
The Blackhawks celebrated Pride Night on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Even without special jerseys, Blackhawks celebrate Pride in loss to Canucks
The Hawks are the latest NHL team to get in the middle of a controversy around Pride jerseys.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy focusing on ‘big message’ for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys
Murphy, Seth Jones and coach Luke Richardson commented Thursday on the Hawks’ organizational decision not to wear Pride jerseys on Pride Night on Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 
The Blackhawks will not wear rainbow-colored Pride jerseys during warmups Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks nix Pride jerseys Sunday due to safety concerns for Russian players
The Hawks have three players born or with family in Russia, where a law was passed in December banning “gay propaganda.” Conversations with security officials prompted an organizational decision to scrap the jersey plans, sources say.
By Ben Pope
 
