Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024

Going into this season, the Cubs were expected to be a little better than average. They’re not even close.

The White Sox were expected to be very bad. They are — and then some.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked which team has been a bigger underachiever, the under-.500 Cubs or the all-time-terrible Sox?

“This poll should produce a White Sox winner!” @theologyguy commented.

“There’s no way that anyone actually thinks the answer here is the Sox,” @jenzy75 wrote.

As @BradBaumgarten put it, “I thought the Sox were the worst team in baseball heading in — and they are — but the Cubs were looking to be playoff contenders. Expectations matter.”

Next, we asked how the Bulls’ offseason is going.

“Where’s the ‘trade everyone’ button?” @bear_down23 cracked.

Last, we inquired into your soccer viewing habits. Look, what do you want from us? We’re nosy like that.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which of our baseball teams has been a bigger underachiever in 2024, the Cubs or the White Sox?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Sunday's paper.



Poll No. 1: Which of our baseball teams has been a bigger underachiever in 2024, the Cubs or the White Sox? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 27, 2024

Upshot: With Craig Counsell on board, the Cubs’ record looks especially bad, @mjmolinare pointed out. Their hot start only made the losing sting more, @daruma853 offered. Have you heard the news that the Cubs don’t hit well and blow more saves than a narcoleptic goalie? Yeah, yeah, you already knew all about it.

Poll No. 2: The Bulls have traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey and drafted Matas Buzelis. How do you feel about their offseason so far?

Poll No. 2: The Bulls have traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey and drafted Matas Buzelis. How do you feel about their offseason so far? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 27, 2024

Upshot: Josh Giddey might not be an Alex Caruso-quality player right now, but he also might be one ever. Weight, that came out all wrong. Giddey is 21 — maybe he’ll become a star. Same for draft pick Matas Buzelis. Better than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen? Too soon to tell, but yes.

Poll No. 3: Soccer is on TV day and night lately. Have you been following the Euros, the Copa America, both or neither?

Soccer is on TV day and night lately. Have you been following the Euros, the Copa America, both or neither? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 27, 2024

Upshot: One of these centuries, soccer will really catch on around here. And that’s a promise.