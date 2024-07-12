Cubs minor-league roundup: Storylines to follow in the All-Star Futures events, MLB Draft

ST. LOUIS – The newest prospect event in the All-Star festivities this week will include a Cubs minor-leaguer whose bat this year has turned heads within and out of the organization.

Catcher Moisés Ballasteros is one of eight hitters set to participate in the Futures Skills Showcase on Saturday in Arlington, the site of the 2024 All-Star Game. The new event puts prospects through three rounds of hitting challenges.

“His consistency really stands out,” Cubs assistant general manager Jared Banner said. “He continues to control the strike zone really well and find his barrel very consistently. So we’ve been really impressed with that and his diligence on the defensive side of the ball, continuing to work at the craft of catching and getting better at that every day as well.”

Ballesteros began the season in Double-A but earned a promotion to Triple-A in mid-June. His offensive production has remained just as strong. Between the two levels, he entered Friday batting .300 with 11 home runs.

Especially considering the major-league team’s lack of offensive production at the catching position, Ballesteros’ left-handed bat has Cubs fans dreaming about his eventual call-up. But his lack of experience at catcher will factor into the Cubs’ discussions on his timeline and could hurt his case for a 2024 debut.

Ballesteros, 20, has played 199 professional games behind the plate. Even Miguel Amaya, who battled injuries in the minors and was called up straight from Double-A last May, had logged 285 minor-league games at catcher before his debut.

“When we break down caching, it’s mainly blocking, throwing and receiving,” Banner said. “And I think he’s improved in all three areas.”

For the Futures Game itself, the Cubs are sending infielder Matt Shaw and utility player James Triantos. Slugger Owen Caissie was originally selected to play, but he’s been out the past week with back soreness, opening the opportunity for Triantos.

Draft incoming

The Cubs have the No. 14 pick this year in the MLB Draft, one spot later than 2023, when they selected Shaw. The MLB Draft is scheduled for this coming Sunday through Tuesday. The first two rounds will be held the first day, followed by 3-10 on Day 2 and 11-20 on the final day.

“I think the thing that stands out the most might be the depth talent between our picks,” said Dan Kantrovitz, Cubs vice president of scouting. “… When you pick No. 14 overall, and then not again until 54, it’s a challenge to identify who are the quote-unquote ‘betweeners,’ or the players that go between us, so we don’t allocate too much of our scouting resources to them throughout the spring.”

Davis timeline unclear

Banner expressed his sympathies this week for minor-league outfielder Brennen Davis, a former Cubs No. 1 prospect, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

“Brennan is a great kid, works exceptionally hard, and to see him have to go through this adversity time and time again is tough for all of us as an organization,” Banner said. “But we know he can handle it, and we know he’s going to come out better on the other side.”

Davis has had an extensive injury history in his minor-league career – which included back surgery to address a vascular malformation midway through the 2022 season, and a stress reaction in his back that fall.

Banner did not have a timetable for Davis’ injury, saying he was “day-to-day.”

This and that