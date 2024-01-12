The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Pressure? Cubs’ Craig Counsell just got here, and already he’s on the run like a ‘Fugitive’

Counsell isn’t in Milwaukee anymore. At his first Cubs Convention, he felt the differences between his old city and his new one pumping through his veins.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Cubs_Convention_Baseball_4.jpg

New manager Craig Counsell meets the crowd at his first Cubs Convention.

AP Photos

Is it too soon to rip Craig Counsell?

Because the guy just blew his first big moment as Cubs manager, allowing loads of messy snow and annoyingly high winds to take over downtown Chicago on the opening day of Cubs Convention.

Look, a lot of responsibility comes with signing the biggest contract — five years, $40 million — for any big-league skipper ever. Weather and all.

“Sorry, man,” he said at the Sheraton Grand riverfront hotel. “My bad.”

Across a small party room where nattily attired Cubs players, coaches and executives gathered Friday for what the team called a “media social,” president Jed Hoyer was being peppered with questions by upward of 20 reporters. Social? Never.

Standing by his lonesome for the briefest of moments was Counsell, who was dressed like a man with nowhere to be and all the time in the world to get there. Other Cubs wore designer suits. Counsell, 53, wore a casual gray blazer with a black hoodie underneath, black jeans and Nikes on his feet.

“I try to wear suits as [seldom] as possible,” he said. “I joked around a little bit with Jed, ‘Hey, I’ve got to break at least one rule for the Cubs. I’ve got to show you I’m going to change things up a little bit.’ ”

Change things up? That’s the big idea after the 2023 Cubs stumbled, bumbled and gagged their way to a 7-15 finish that left them just outside the postseason party, looking in like lost puppies. That’s why they threw enough dollar bills at Counsell to fill the outfield basket at Wrigley Field. All he does is make the playoffs. Do you know what his former players back in Milwaukee called September?

“Craig-tember.”

With Counsell’s encouragement at their backs, the Brewers — in the playoffs five times in the last six seasons — always seemed to have a finishing sprint in their tank.

At an event where the Cubs introduced fans to Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga — the biggest player addition so far in a quiet offseason on the roster front — Counsell was still the biggest deal on the scene. Any and all doubts the fans had about David Ross have been replaced by a fervent belief in Counsell — that he’s as good at what he does as anyone in the game and gives the Cubs an instant edge.

“They’re hopeful for a fun season,” Counsell said, “and we’re at the start of something. We’re all part of being at the start of something, and that’s exciting.”

Really, though, it’s about the finish. It might seem like it’s the Dodgers’ world and everyone else is just living in it, but the Cubs are trying to get to the World Series, too. Oh, about that: Does anyone feel like discussing the fact that Counsell never made it that far with the Brewers? That he won but a single postseason series in all that time, back in 2018? That there’s a reason nobody calls it “Craig-tober”?

No? Too soon for negativity? Fine, you’re probably right.

But there’s going to be serious pressure on Cousell from the moment he places one foot on the top step of the home dugout at Wrigley. It comes with the reputation. It comes with the contract. It comes with the much larger market and more emotionally invested fan base. Pressure in Milwaukee? Please.

There definitely isn’t anything in Counsell’s former neck of the woods that approximates Cubs Convention, with thousands of fans pouring in all weekend and just dying for another season to get started.

“Players, coaches, everybody has told me all about it,” Counsell said. “They’re like, ‘Cubs Convention!’ It’s hyped up a lot even the way they say it. But I didn’t really understand it until I walked into that main room and saw [the festivities that were] going to happen a little bit later, and then I was like, ‘OK, wow, this is incredible. This is like nothing I’ve ever seen.’ I’m taking the attitude that I want to soak it all in and enjoy it all, because I’ve never been a part of anything like it.”

Not when he played and won World Series with the Marlins and Diamondbacks, whose followings come and (mostly) go. Not when he played for or managed the Brewers, whose unofficial fan motto is, “We’re just killing time until Packers season, anyway.”

No, this is different and Counsell can feel the difference pumping through his veins. He even felt it as he walked through what he called the “underworld” of the Sheraton — a little-used rear entrance to the hotel, back hallways not meant for regular guests, secret side doors into this ballroom or that one. You don’t just walk through the lobby like any schmo when it’s Craig-uary and fans are straining their necks in hopes of stealing a glance at you and shouting your name.

“I felt like I was in that movie,” he said. “What’s that movie with Harrison Ford where they’re going through the back of the hotel all the time in Chicago?”

You must be thinking of “The Fugitive,” Dr. Kimball.

“ ‘The Fugitive!’ ” Counsell excitedly replied. “Yep, that’s what it felt like.”

As far as we know, no one has ever suspected Counsell of being a murderer. Right now, he’s much closer to being a movie star. The foul weather notwithstanding.

