The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Wife is punishing me by shutting down all intimacy

It’s not just her waning libido that has cooled off the marriage, it’s also her distrust of her husband.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Wife is punishing me by shutting down all intimacy
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-519.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a sexless 25-year marriage. It was not always this way, but any intimacy has been over for more than a decade. My wife's libido has waned, which I understand. What she does do is continually bring up issues about me from years ago as if they were yesterday.

I have my faults, like lack of communication and shutting down, which I have objectively thought about a great deal and tried to make right. I'm not violent, I don't use drugs or abuse alcohol. She remains adamant in her distrust of me and punishes me by withholding all forms of intimacy.

We attended marriage counseling, where I listened to her and acknowledged my issues for redress. She, on the other hand, justifies her actions and behaviors. She has her own failings but doesn't want to hear how much her actions have hurt me. She also didn't listen to the counselor and will not hold herself accountable.

I feel so lonely. She thinks a lack of intimacy is fine for a marriage, and this is frustrating to me. I have brought this up to her numerous times, but she will not be moved. I could use your counsel on this. — LONELY MAN IN GEORGIA

DEAR LONELY MAN: You tried counseling; counseling failed. Lack of intimacy (of any kind) is not "fine" for a marriage. Call an attorney and set yourself free.

DEAR ABBY: During my 30s (I am now mid-70s), I did some nude modeling for several reputable photographers, which resulted in some lovely portraits. A few of them have been framed and hang on my bedroom wall.

My family members are aware of them, but they are very religious (which I am not), so I don't know how to dispose of them. Should I try to sell them, and if so, how? Should I bequeath them to someone, or should they be left for my estate executor to deal with? What to do? — PORTRAITS IN THE SOUTH

DEAR PORTRAITS: Definitely discuss this with your executor well before the need arises. If the photographers are well-known, go online and find out if there's a market for their work. Offer the portraits for sale and see if there is any interest. You could also bequeath them to an "open-minded" relative or friend. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: In a response to "Ganged Up On" (Dec. 23), you stated that it is against the law to hit a child in California. It was in response to a woman whose mother-in-law spanked her grandchild. I was born in California and lived there more than 50 years, and I believe you misinterpreted the penal code.

It is not illegal to spank in California. It IS illegal to use excessive force, or to cause traumatic injury when doing it. I don't personally believe that a child should be hit, but it is not "illegal." In fact, corporal punishment, not abuse, is legal in every state in the U.S. — DENISE E. IN NEVADA

DEAR DENISE: Mea culpa. I stand corrected. You are not the only reader I heard from after printing that answer. Thank you for straightening me out about this.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order "How to Be Popular." Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Grandchild is 18, never thanks us, so no more gifts
Dear Abby: Relative harasses me by giving books pushing his politics
Dear Abby: I can’t leave my cheating wife because she’s critically ill
Dear Abby: Bossy sister is aggravating my mental health problems
Dear Abby: Mom crushed as I wash my hands of jailbird brother
Dear Abby: I’m the one people choose for airing out their trauma
The Latest
PIZZA-041124 2.jpg. Mario Espinosa stands for a portrait at Michael’s Original Pizzeria in Buena Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Mario has been the manager at Michael’s for 20+ years. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Food and Restaurants
Where do you find the best ‘Chicago-style’ pizza? Yelps says it’s in California
Michael’s Original Pizzeria & Tavern in Uptown was the only Chicago pizzeria to break into the Top 10 on the list.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Screenshot 2024-04-09 at 7.34.12 PM.png
Crime
4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’
The boy was riding in his grandmother’s car about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone in another car opened fire from the sunroof. His condition has since stabilized after surgery, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Donald Trump speaks while pointing to something or someone while standing at a lectern and microphone.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s abortion stance is politically convenient and sensible
The Constitution does not give Congress the authority to regulate abortion. It’s an issue for the states.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Scooters parked outside City Hall in the Loop in October 2021.
City Hall
Electric scooters on Chicago streets at 3 a.m.? The City Council will consider it
An amended ordinance now headed to the full City Council would allow riders to rent and drive the electric scooters between midnight and 5 a.m., which proponents hope will help late-shift workers.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Vegas Cirque Show Closure. Beatles member John Lennon is projected on the screen during the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run.
Entertainment and Culture
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘The Beatles Love’ ending Las Vegas run after 18 years
Cirque announced on Tuesday that the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7, part of the iconic hotel-casino’s major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas.
By Rio Yamat | AP
 