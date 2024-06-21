The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Girlfriend leaves after I make her feel suffocated

During a challenging time, she asked for space but he tried to brainstorm solutions instead.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Girlfriend leaves after I make her feel suffocated
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend and I broke up after six years. Both of us have children from marriages that ended seven years ago. We reached a point a year and a half ago and started looking for a house together. After realizing we couldn’t afford what she wanted in a home for our blended family, our relationship became strained. The last year has been our worst.

As she suffered through job loss and other outside forces affecting her mental health, I tried to offer her more support, but she felt suffocated. I am sometimes too intense trying to find solutions, even when she says she needs space. I have not kept up my end of giving her space.

We have had the best connection of our lives, so seeing her in pain has me distraught. She says she isn’t able to give what I need in our relationship, while I have strived to be a good teammate in her times of need. Now she says she is done because I didn’t give her space.

She is the love of my life. What do I do during this crushing and devastating time of my life? — DAZED IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR DAZED: I’m sorry things didn’t turn out better for you. You and your girlfriend have very different communication styles. She wanted to vent and be heard. You felt compelled to find solutions to her problems. When someone says they “need space,” it often means the person feels pushed or smothered. It can also mean they want to dial back the relationship or may have met someone else.

Right now, your next step should be a giant one BACKWARD. Increase your exercise schedule, spend time with friends and do not sit around alone and brooding over something you can’t change. IF the two of you manage to get together again, I urge you to get into couples counseling so this kind of heartbreak doesn’t happen again.

DEAR ABBY: Several months ago, I let the 49-year-old son of a dear friend move into my basement. “Jason” pays me rent plus utilities.

Last week, he informed me that he is not vaccinated for COVID. He was drinking at the time. Since my husband passed away with COVID in his system two years ago, I told Jason he would need to get vaccinated or find another place to live, but now I’m not sure he remembers the conversation.

How should I handle this? I don’t want to alienate his mother (or him, whom I love like a son) over this. — HEALTH-CONSCIOUS IN COLORADO

DEAR HEALTH-CONSCIOUS: Ask Jason if he remembers the conversation you had in which he mentioned that he has not been vaccinated for COVID. If he doesn’t recall having made the statement, remind him. Then tell him that when your husband passed, he had COVID in his system, that you do NOT want to risk being exposed to COVID and that if he wishes to continue living with you, he will have to stay current on his vaccines. This need not be a confrontation if you approach the subject calmly.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend laughs at my hope to reunite with my late cat
Dear Abby: Young women’s bikinis embarrass their grandparent
Dear Abby: Work is awkward because I have to interact with a flirty colleague
Dear Abby: Child’s toys, crafts from grandmother starting to pile up
Dear Abby: Tween keeps bringing up the gifts, candy and cash she wants
Dear Abby: I need to flee friend cheating on her very nice husband
The Latest
prideparade-062623-15.jpg
Politics
Illinois a blue haven for gender affirming care, but LGBTQ+ advocates say housing, safety still a concern
Two measures to further protect transgender people are awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature. But advocates say there’s more the state can do to help the LGBTQ+ community, including a push to require school districts to teach sex education and other calls to help support youth and seniors.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Schiller Park's Sway Bar, where a River Grove man was murdered in April.
The Watchdogs
At a Schiller Park bar, a murder, stabbing and drive-by. But it's a campaign donor for mayor, and stays open.
While the Sway Bar faced no noticeable consequences from Mayor Nick Caiafa, who doubles as the northwest suburb’s liquor commissioner, he insists he’s not going easy on the business.
By Robert Herguth
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Suns Bulls Basketball
Bulls
Bulls begin the offseason changes, trading Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas promised changes were coming this offseason, and the first domino fell on Thursday, sending the defensive standout in Caruso to the Thunder for a promising play-making guard in Giddey.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Police logo
Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 