Melissa Bell named CEO of Chicago Public Media, will oversee Sun-Times, WBEZ

Melissa Bell, former publisher of Vox Media, will become the next CEO of Chicago Public Media, the nonprofit owner of the Chicago Sun-Times and public radio station WBEZ, amid tough times for news organizations.

Bell co-founded the explanatory journalism site Vox.com and eventually oversaw other media brands, such as Eater and The Verge. She also worked on digital strategy for The Washington Post.

Bell stepped back from Vox in 2023 to become visiting fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University, where she studied the impact of news avoidance on local journalism in the United States.

Bell is to start her new job Sept. 3.

“It is an honor to take on this role, where there is both a massive opportunity and an urgent necessity to strengthen the role of public media in our local communities. There is a declining trust, and more worrisome, a declining interest in news at a critical time in Chicago and for our country,” said Bell, who received her master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

“There are challenges facing CPM, but they are not insurmountable. In fact, there is so much potential that comes from the collaboration between WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times. I’m excited to return to Chicago to work alongside the many talented, passionate journalists and staff to build sustainable and scalable solutions for producing quality, accessible local news.”

CPM Board Chair Robert Pasin praised Bell’s “incredible depth of experience as a media executive and publisher, a product leader and as a reporter.”

“Not only does Melissa have a proven track record in growing Vox Media’s audience, she knows her way around a newsroom,” Pasin said, noting that, before starting Vox, she wrote a weekly consumer technology column for The Washington Post.

She succeeds Matt Moog, who will step down once Bell starts in September.

Moog’s four-year tenure included shepherding the 2022 merger of the Sun-Times and WBEZ, a deal that netted $61 million in foundation support. But his time ended in controversy.

Unions at both organizations criticized Moog for pocketing a nearly 20% pay hike while presiding over layoffs in response to declining revenue. The unions also made public allegations of a “hostile work environment” at Chicago Public Media.

Moog announced last December he would step down just as the unions pressed for a board investigation. He has continued as CEO while his successor was sought.

Pasin said, “Under Matt’s leadership, Chicago Public Media has become a national model for the future of local news. The landmark acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times helped to expand our reach and enhance our journalistic capabilities. Moog’s dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in strengthening Chicago Public Media as a leader in public service journalism.”

