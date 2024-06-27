Man, 19, slain in Washington Park neighborhood

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Washington Part neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 700 block of West 93rd Street about 9:15 p.m., where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness told police the assailant ran to a black car and sped away after shooting the man.

No arrests have been made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

