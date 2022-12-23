Here’s where parents can find out more on the science behind teaching reading

For more information on literacy and the science behind teaching reading, go to:
- From the Reading League Illinois, this page is one-stop-shopping for links to the latest about reading science from experts.
- Colorado’s Department of Education built a literacy checklist for parents to help them identify outdated instruction.
- A parent toolbox from the University of Florida Literacy Institute breaks down activities and resources by age group — from birth to high school.
- Why has the American education establishment been slow to adopt scientifically-backed reading instruction? “Sold a Story,” a new podcast, probes the question.
- Bilingual readers can find teacher-recommended information at a site for educators and families of English language learners (ELLs).
- For older children who may need to sharpen their skills, Champaign reading specialist Kellyn Sirach recommends the All About Adolescent Literacy website.
- Ready for a deep dive? Here’s a summary of the science behind reading.
The Latest
Chicago Police Office Eduardo Marmolejo died in the line of duty when Sofia was only 3.
Millionaire’s wealth surprises heirs worldwide, winter storm warning in effect and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Kane entered Friday with just four goals and 22 points this season despite much-improved play since mid-November. A particularly unlucky game against the Predators multiplied his frustration with his stats.
Joseph Stancak, who lived a private, frugal life in working-class Gage Park, was buried in a pauper’s grave.
A look at the best players and teams and top contenders for the championship.