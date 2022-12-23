The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Here’s where parents can find out more on the science behind teaching reading

Check out these links for more resources on reading.

By  Cassie Walker Burke | WBEZ
   
For more information on literacy and the science behind teaching reading, go to:

  • From the Reading League Illinois, this page is one-stop-shopping for links to the latest about reading science from experts.
  • Colorado’s Department of Education built a literacy checklist for parents to help them identify outdated instruction.
  • parent toolbox from the University of Florida Literacy Institute breaks down activities and resources by age group — from birth to high school.
  • Why has the American education establishment been slow to adopt scientifically-backed reading instruction? “Sold a Story,” a new podcast, probes the question.
  • Bilingual readers can find teacher-recommended information at a site for educators and families of English language learners (ELLs).
  • For older children who may need to sharpen their skills, Champaign reading specialist Kellyn Sirach recommends the All About Adolescent Literacy website.
  • Ready for a deep dive? Here’s a summary of the science behind reading.

