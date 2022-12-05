The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Education News Chicago

UIC faculty union sets strike date

The nearly 900-member union has been working without a contract since mid-August and decisively authorized a strike last month.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE UIC faculty union sets strike date
A UIC sign on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus

University of Illinois at Chicago administrators and the university’s faculty union have a little over a month to settle a contract and avert a strike.

Sun-Times file photo

Faculty members at the University of Illinois at Chicago plan to strike Jan. 17 if their union doesn’t reach a suitable contract agreement by then, leaders announced this week.

“We’ve worked one semester without a contract,” UIC Faculty United union President Aaron Krall said. “We won’t work another.”

The nearly 900-member union has been working without a contract since mid-August and decisively authorized a strike last month with nearly unanimous approval from the 77% of members who voted.

Faculty members are seeking pay raises to make up for historic inflation, plus more defined workloads and stronger job security.

Union leaders pointed to UIC’s reported $1.2 billion in reserves as proof the university is “thriving economically” and can afford to fairly compensate its workers.

Kate Floros, a clinical associate professor of political science and member of the UICUF bargaining committee, said “faculty salaries have substantially lagged.”

“Especially at one of the most diverse universities in the country, which predominantly serves Illinois residents, we refuse to accept that teaching and learning should be last on the administration’s priority list,” Floros said.

UIC officials didn’t comment on the strike date. A spokeswoman cited a previous statement that said the administration is “confident that much can be accomplished through continued bargaining.

“All parties care deeply about our students and keep their best interests at heart,” the university statement said. “The university’s intent is to resolve these negotiations without any disruption to teaching and learning — especially as we head into finals.”

The two sides are meeting three more times in December. UIC’s spring semester begins Jan. 9, one week before the strike date.

UICUF last went on strike in 2014. The union later authorized a 2019 strike but settled a contract the day before walking out.

Next Up In Education
Battle over Ryan Field in Evanston could be a seminar for the Bears
World Cup brings together Southwest Side elementary schoolers: ‘We needed this’
Illinois Math and Science Academy opens out-of-state, tuition-based enrollment
City Colleges enrollment uptick outpaces state, national averages but still short of pre-pandemic levels
President Biden to extend student loan pause until June 30 as court battle drags on
‘Problem of Whiteness’ course triggers death threats against University of Chicago instructor
The Latest
Lane coaches react as Shaheed Solebo (5) returns to the bench during the game against Taft
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the ara.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
eberflus__18_.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus, master of adjustments, must retool Bears’ approach to final 4 games
Eberflus needs to shift the Bears’ strategy and starting lineup to get all he can out of the home stretch.
By Jason Lieser
 
Buffalo Grove Police investigate after five people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30.
Crime
Buffalo Grove man killed mother, wife and two daughters, 4 and 6, before fatally stabbing himself, police say
The Sun-Times previously reported that Andrei Kisliak harassed and threatened his wife for months after filing for divorce, but she agreed to let him move back into their home last month — despite a judge’s warning.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Grimm
 
MacKenzie Entwistle celebrates his goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ fourth line, centered by MacKenzie Entwistle, setting a ‘good example’
The Hawks’ bottom forward line of Entwistle, Boris Katchouk and Reese Johnson has actually been the team’s best — by far — over the last three games. Coach Luke Richardson has been complimentary of their strong play.
By Ben Pope
 
Vanessa DiBernardo was drafted by the Red Stars in 2014 with the fourth overall pick.
Red Stars
Vanessa DiBernardo will not re-sign with Red Stars
DiBernardo became a free agent following the 2022 NWSL season and informed the club that drafted her with the fourth overall pick in 2014 she plans to sign elsewhere.
By Annie Costabile
 