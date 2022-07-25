The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Education News Chicago

CPS to repay Illinois $10.9M annually for 8 years after funding mistake

The payment plan comes after months of discussions between CPS officials and the Illinois State Board of Education.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS to repay Illinois $10.9M annually for 8 years after funding mistake
A sign is displayed on the front of the headquarters for Chicago Public Schools on Jan. 5, 2022.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Public Schools has agreed to pay the state $10.9 million annually for the next eight years to return $87.5 million that had accidentally been funded to the district.

The payment plan comes after months of discussions between CPS officials and the Illinois State Board of Education, which asked the district to repay the money in April when it discovered the error.

A contractor working with the state during former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration made a coding error that overstated the enrollment of students at state-authorized charter schools in districts with more than one such school, officials said this week. CPS is the only district with more than one state-authorized charter school, so it was the only system to get money it shouldn’t have.

Related

The mistake led CPS to receive $87.5 million from the 2018-19 school year through this past year that should have gone to other districts. ISBE said the money represents 0.3% of the total state funding — more than $28 billion — that has been distributed in that time.

The money CPS repays will be distributed to a total of 762 of the state’s 922 school systems that are owed at least $10 — including 14 owed between $1 and 5 million, 15 between $500,000 and $1 million and another 168 owed in the six-figures.

“The long repayment period of eight years ensures that the plan will not impact CPS classrooms,” ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said in a statement.

“The repayment amount each year represents one tenth of one percent of CPS’ total operating budget. The agreement ensures that the Evidence-Based Funding formula is implemented with fidelity.”

The state introduced Evidence-Based Funding in August 2017, implementing a funding formula that calculates districts’ allocations based on their students’ needs, aiming to equitably distribute more resources to under-resourced school systems.

Based on the state’s own calculations, CPS is funded at only 68% adequacy. That means the district needs almost $1.8 billion more per year than it currently receives from the state to adequately serve its students at all schools.

Given that reality, some Chicago Board of Education members have shown frustration with the requested repayment. CPS is asking the school board to approve the payment plan at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Next Up In Education
CHA board approves leasing public housing land to CPS for new Near South Side high school
CHA to consider leasing public housing land to CPS for new Near South Side high school
In an age of misinformation, why are there so few librarians at Chicago Public Schools?
South Side leaders call for return of Kennedy-King president Gregory Thomas
Mayoral ally picked for CPS board, pushing out member who opposes city’s plan for new Chinatown school
Awarded time with the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers from Northwestern and University of Chicago are over the moon
The Latest
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at practice in July 2021.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith a question mark for training camp because of contract status
It has long seemed a like a sure thing that the Bears would sign Smith to a contract extension, but it has bubbled into a significant concern.
By Jason Lieser
 
A man was found guilty of kidnapping a mall security guard and robbing phone stores Nov. 1, 2016 in suburban West Dundee.
City Hall
CHA to settle lawsuit with ‘poorest of the poor’ residents
For years, CHA failed to clearly notify residents that they might qualify for waivers for the housing authority’s minimum rent.
By Andy Grimm
 
Actor David Warner is pictured on the London set of “Work ... Is a Four Letter Word” in 1967.
Obituaries
David Warner, actor from ‘The Omen’ and ‘Titanic,’ dies at 80
Sci-fi fans knew him from Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits,” the computer movie “Tron,” Tim Burton’s remake of “Planet of the Apes,” and the “Star Trek” franchise.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
An IT specialist performs a hacking demonstration at the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France, on June 8.F
Other Views
America, we have a cybersecurity problem
Computers influence every dimension of our world. We have connected ourselves in every conceivable way, and we are vulnerable in myriad unforeseen ways.
By William Cooper
 
Activists protest and rally against a General Iron plant being relocated to the Southeast Side of Chicago in March 2021.
Environment
Judge rejects bid to force Arwady deposition in General Iron case
The public health commissioner won’t be required to answer questions under oath after permit denial.
By Brett Chase
 