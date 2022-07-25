CPS to repay Illinois $10.9M annually for 8 years after funding mistake

Chicago Public Schools has agreed to pay the state $10.9 million annually for the next eight years to return $87.5 million that had accidentally been funded to the district.

The payment plan comes after months of discussions between CPS officials and the Illinois State Board of Education, which asked the district to repay the money in April when it discovered the error.

A contractor working with the state during former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration made a coding error that overstated the enrollment of students at state-authorized charter schools in districts with more than one such school, officials said this week. CPS is the only district with more than one state-authorized charter school, so it was the only system to get money it shouldn’t have.

The mistake led CPS to receive $87.5 million from the 2018-19 school year through this past year that should have gone to other districts. ISBE said the money represents 0.3% of the total state funding — more than $28 billion — that has been distributed in that time.

The money CPS repays will be distributed to a total of 762 of the state’s 922 school systems that are owed at least $10 — including 14 owed between $1 and 5 million, 15 between $500,000 and $1 million and another 168 owed in the six-figures.

“The long repayment period of eight years ensures that the plan will not impact CPS classrooms,” ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said in a statement.

“The repayment amount each year represents one tenth of one percent of CPS’ total operating budget. The agreement ensures that the Evidence-Based Funding formula is implemented with fidelity.”

The state introduced Evidence-Based Funding in August 2017, implementing a funding formula that calculates districts’ allocations based on their students’ needs, aiming to equitably distribute more resources to under-resourced school systems.

Based on the state’s own calculations, CPS is funded at only 68% adequacy. That means the district needs almost $1.8 billion more per year than it currently receives from the state to adequately serve its students at all schools.

Given that reality, some Chicago Board of Education members have shown frustration with the requested repayment. CPS is asking the school board to approve the payment plan at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

