Monday, April 22, 2024
Lou Malnati's aims to honor 10 teachers with a year of free pizza

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Nominated teachers from Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix will be narrowed down to 80 finalists and eventually 10 winners — who will be awarded a free medium cheese pizza per week for a year in addition to a $250 catering package for their school.

The 70 teachers given honorable mentions will receive a $100 gift card for the pizzeria.

Those nominating teachers are asked to write 100 words or less explaining why their teacher is deserving of a year of free pies. The Lou Malnati’s marketing team will then judge entries on originality and “clear reasoning” for the nomination.

Nominations can be submitted until May 3, when winners will be selected ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week which starts May 6.

