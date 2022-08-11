The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Education News Chicago

Northwestern University names next president

University of Oregon President Michael Schill will replace former president-elect Rebecca Blank, who stepped down after learning of a cancer diagnosis.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Northwestern University names next president
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon.

Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon, will take over as the new president of Northwestern University.

Provided by Northwestern University

Northwestern University has named a new president who says he is committed to bringing people of diverse backgrounds together and has a deep appreciation for Chicago’s theatre and architectural offerings.

Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon, will become the 17th president of the university beginning this fall, the school said in a statement Thursday.

Northwestern’s primary campus is located in suburban Evanston.

“I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world’s most prominent universities,” Schill said in a statement. “Northwestern has a long tradition of educating the brightest minds and pushing the boundaries of research and innovation.”

Schill replaces renowned economist Rebecca Blank as president-elect of the university. Blank was selected last year to replace outgoing President Morton Schapiro, and would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.

Last month, Blank announced that she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and would have to step down from the role.

Schill has served as president of the University of Oregon since 2015 and holds a tenured faculty appointment at the university’s School of Law.

During his tenure there, Schill helped bolster access to higher education by supporting programs that provided free tuition, fees and advising, Northwestern said. As a result, Schill helped increase graduation rates by 10%.

Northwestern said Schill also emphasized inclusion while at the University of Oregon, hosting events like an African American speakers series and building a new Black Cultural Center on campus.

“I am committed to diversity,” Schill said. “The true potential of a place like Northwestern cannot be fulfilled without bringing people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, abilities and identities together as well as students, staff and faculty members who span the spectrum of ideological and political viewpoints.”

Schill, a first-generation college graduate from Schenectady, N.Y., is no stranger to the Chicago area. In 2010, he joined the University of Chicago as dean and it was during his time there that he “developed a deep love for the Chicago metropolitan area,” Northwestern said.

After leaving Chicago, he continued to travel back to the city monthly, visiting his parents and sister, Northwestern said.

“I love the Steppenwolf Theatre and the Goodman Theatre,” he said. “And there is no city in the nation with architecture as beautiful and awe inspiring as Chicago. It’s a great place to live, work and study.”

Next Up In Education
Librarians get the job done
Whitney Young H.S. selects new principal, only its 4th in 47 years, to replace retiring Joyce Kenner
CPS takes another budget hit, loses $30M in expected state funding
Organizers hope weekend race of electric go-karts will power careers in math and science among young women
Illinois’ sales tax holiday on back-to-school gear started Friday, lasts through Aug. 14
Laid-off CPS librarian finds new home — and mandate — at King College Prep
The Latest
merlin_107511046.jpg
Metro/State
Chicago students raise money for Ukraine — and aim to break record with cereal box mosaic project
Students from multiple city schools got together to create a mosaic of the Ukrainian flag — created with nearly 5,000 cereal boxes — to break a world record.
By Jordan Perkins
 
A photo of Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon from a recent press conference at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears’ top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has continued to call his injury “day-to-day” and reiterated Thursday that he should be back soon.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_104243470.jpg
Crime
Chicago’s top cop fired reformer even after getting heat from federal monitor
At a meeting with the monitor tracking compliance with court-ordered reforms, Supt. David Brown struggled to explain how he would meet a key deadline while deeply cutting staff that was implementing those changes.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery from a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears RB David Montgomery, TE Cole Kmet to be ‘fine’ after minor injuries
Both players are central to the offense and have missed the last two days of practice, but coach Matt Eberflus says there’s no serious concern.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus at a recent practice.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus merely middle man as Ryan Poles, Roquan Smith spar
Eberflus can’t do much as Smith defies his rules and continues to press for either a suitable contract extension or trade.
By Jason Lieser
 