The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Education News Chicago

CPS sex misconduct allegations return to pre-pandemic levels

The rise in misconduct reports was expected as students and staff returned to classrooms full-time after COVID-19 disruptions.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS sex misconduct allegations return to pre-pandemic levels
Chicago Public Schools headquarters.

Chicago Public Schools headquarters.

Sun-Times file

Sexual misconduct complaints have returned to pre-pandemic levels at Chicago Public Schools after a major dip during remote learning, officials said Wednesday.

The rise in misconduct reports was expected as students and staff returned to classrooms. Before the pandemic, CPS saw the number of misconduct reports rising every year — and officials saw that as a good sign that their awareness efforts were working.

But district officials think cases might plateau at the current rate of 400 to 500 per year now that school communities have a better idea of how to report questionable or abusive behavior. About 84% of CPS employees and other adults in buildings had completed sexual abuse training by the start of August.

“This is probably the level of cases that we’re going to see,” CPS Title IX director Camie Pratt told the Board of Education at Wednesday's monthly meeting. “As we implement the prevention programming... hopefully, we can see maybe then that the cases numbers would start to go down.”

Related

There were 2,942 reports filed from July 2021 through June 2022, Pratt said Wednesday. That’s up from 927 the previous year, most of which was spent in remote learning. And it’s up from 2,585 the 2019-20 school year, the last three months of which were also remote.

Those reports range from inappropriate touching to sexual electronic communication, grooming, dating violence, sexual bullying and sexual assault.

Pratt’s department investigates all allegations of student-on-student misconduct, which make up about 75% of all reports.

CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher’s office examines reports of adult-on-student misconduct, as it has since an investigation four years ago revealed systemic problems with the district’s handling of abuse cases.

In that time, the newfound responsibilities buried the office in cases it didn’t have the capacity to handle. After a bolstering of the inspector general’s staff, Fletcher said Wednesday his team is finally closing more cases than it opens.

Over the past five months, the Office of the Inspector General closed nearly 300 cases, including 28 with substantiated allegations, 29 unsubstantiated and 126 referred to other departments.

In the past year, the office opened 470 new cases, roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels. The majority of cases remain “concerning” or “creepy” behavior, and some type of touching that’s deemed less than sexual abuse.

Fletcher said allegations are still mostly leveled against people in the same positions compared to pre-pandemic days, but there’s been a slight uptick against substitute teachers, principals, assistant principals and special education classroom assistants. Officials are examining whether a pattern is developing or more training is needed for those positions.

Next Up In Education
10 things to know about Biden’s new student debt cancellation plan
Some CPS special ed students endure 2-hour bus rides as transportation problems continue to start year
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Stacy Davis Gates won’t run for mayor, but CTU ally Brandon Johnson hints at imminent announcement
Manuel Sanchez, Chicago’s first Mexican American school principal, dead at 94
As schools reopen Monday, CPS struggles to fill key jobs
The Latest
The Sky picked up options on coach/GM James Wade’s contract.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky pick up options on coach/GM James Wade contract
Wade has the highest winning percentage of any Sky coach, with a 74-50 overall record in his first four seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas at the Sun-Times on election night, Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
City Hall
Vallas pokes holes in Lightfoot’s claims of fiscal stability
“What has changed in four years? Nothing. She’s basically handing off what she inherited from Rahm Emanuel,” mayoral challenger Paul Vallas said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown watches during the team’s preseason game against the Seahawks on Thursday.
Bears
Injuries must prompt Bears to explore adding WRs, CBs
Two-and-a-half weeks away from the season opener against the 49ers, the Bears have more than a depleted wide receiver room. They have a full-blown problem.
By Patrick Finley
 
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett chases down Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 232: Previewing the preseason finale
Saturday’s game against the Browns has more on the line than is typical.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago police investigate in June after a man was shot while riding on a Red Line train near the 47th Street Red Line station.
Transportation
CTA signs $30 million contract to bring K-9 units back to rail system
Teams will consist of two unarmed guards working with a dog to complement the existing security presence on CTA property.
By Manny Ramos
 