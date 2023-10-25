The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Education News Chicago

Chicago Public Schools officials project $391 million deficit next year when COVID-19 relief funds run out

District leaders and Board of Education officials have warned of a financial cliff approaching next school year. Federal COVID-19 relief funds had papered over a structural deficit that officials estimate will reach $691 million. Only $300 million in federal funding is left to offset that.

By  Nader Issa
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago Public Schools officials project $391 million deficit next year when COVID-19 relief funds run out
A glass revolving door with lettering at Chicago Public Schools headquarters.

Chicago Public Schools is set to face a massive budget shortfall next year.

Sun-Times file

Chicago Public Schools officials will have to find $391 million in additional funding by next summer or face cuts across the school system in the face of a massive structural budget deficit.

District leaders and Board of Education officials for the past year have warned of a financial cliff approaching next school year when federal COVID-19 relief funding runs out. That money had papered over a structural deficit that officials estimate at $691 million for next year. With only $300 million in federal funding left to spend, CPS’ budget hole becomes exposed.

At Wednesday’s monthly Board of Ed meeting, officials updated their projections and laid out the dire picture.

CPS expects to once again increase property taxes to the cap next year at around 3%, pulling in an additional $166 million. Another $53 million in state funding is estimated to help fund operations and pay for pensions. But CPS projects it’ll lose $118 million in state tax dollars, plus face higher costs because of inflation, health care increases and debt payments.

That’s all accounted for in the projected deficit.

“This is a revenue problem, not an expense problem, and one that’s driven by inequitable and inadequate funding,” CPS budget director Michael Sitkowski told the board.

While spending has gone up over the past decade even with fewer kids at CPS, the district still isn’t fully meeting students’ needs, officials said. The school system serves hundreds of thousands of students from low-income families. Thousands are in special education. Thousands more are homeless.

Many have deep trauma from poverty, community gun violence and other hardships. All those factors mean it takes more money to educate those kids with counselors, social workers, high-intensity tutoring and other support.

CPS only receives about three-quarters of the funding it needs to adequately serve its students, according to state officials’ estimates. That comes out to about $1.1 billion in missing money.

The state also doesn’t pay CPS teacher pensions like other districts in Illinois, amounting to another $700 million Chicago doesn’t have available to spend.

“Progress in any of these areas would help to solve this $391 million budget gap,” Sitkowski said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates have all vowed to appeal to Springfield lawmakers to help close the gap and avoid cuts next year.

Next Up In Education
After 47 years, longest-serving Latina in CPS has no plans to retire
Columbia College part-time faculty could strike Monday
School bus driver shortage still hits Chicago families hard
Pritzker draws ire from unions with flip-flop on Invest in Kids scholarships
Parents who borrowed to pay for kids’ college face a restart of loan payments
The Orionid meteor shower is peaking this weekend; here’s how to get a look
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 