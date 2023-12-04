The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Notre Dame trustees select Robert Dowd as university’s 18th president

The Rev. Robert Dowd will take over July 1. He succeeds the Rev. John Jenkins, who led the university for 19 years.

By  Associated Press
   
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 01, 2007 a general view of the “Golden Dome” on the campus of Notre Dame University before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. - The University of Notre Dame, one of America’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning, is bullish on mask-wearing and social distancing to fight the coronavirus. Now, its president, the Rev. John Jenkins, is under fire after attending a notorious White House event with President Donald Trump at which both precautions were largely ignored — and testing positive for Covid-19. Some students called for Jenkins’ resignation but he survived. Jenkins is big on coronavirus safety — back in August, after students returned to class and there seemed to be a spike in Covid cases, he did not hesitate to suspend in-person classes for two weeks. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN DANIEL/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 76344725

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame trustees have selected the Rev. Robert Dowd as the school’s 18th president. The university announced the move Monday.

Dowd will take over as president on July 1. He will replace the Rev. John Jenkins, who announced in October that he plans to step down at the end of the academic year after serving as president for 19 years.

Dowd has served as vice president and associate provost for interdisciplinary initiatives at Notre Dame since 2021. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics. He entered Moreau Seminary that fall and was ordained a priest in 1994.

He earned a master’s degree in African studies in 1998 and a doctorate in political science in 2003 from the University of California-Los Angeles. Dowd joined Notre Dame’s political science department in 2004 as a member of the faculty.

Notre Dame has been led by a priest-president from the Congregation of the Holy Cross since the school was founded in 1842.

The Latest
Wolfgang “Wolf” Gustaveson
Downstate Illinois
Two SIU students from suburbs killed in Carbondale crash
Francis Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines, and Wolfgang Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge, were killed when their truck collided with another truck, Carbondale police said.
By The Daily Herald
 
The former Swift Mansion, 4500 S. Michigan Ave., on Monday, a day after it was substantially damaged by an extra-alarm fire. The blaze is being investigated as an arson.
Columnists
Gutted by fire, the fate of Bronzeville’s historic Swift Mansion remains in limbo
The fire is under investigation, but the 131-year-old home’s survival could rest with the results of a structural report now being prepared by city building inspectors.
By Lee Bey
 
Matt Moog, CEO of Chicago Public Media, announced he is stepping down.
Business
Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog stepping down
Moog had served as CEO since 2020, overseeing the merger of the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, creating the largest local nonprofit news organization in the country.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Mohammed K. Al Hijoj, 39, was fatally shot Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, while driving in the Austin neighborhood, officials said. Al Hijoj came to the U.S. 15 years ago from Jordan and has been a limo driver for more than 10 years. He mentored younger drivers.
Crime
Longtime limo driver, father of 2 shot, killed in Austin
Mohammed K. Al Hijoj, 39, was on the job carrying four passengers when he was shot in the 1700 block of North Lotus Street on Sunday, officials said. The passengers fled.
By Kade Heather
 
Superstar Shohei Ohtani’s free agency has been the talk of the Winter Meetings.
Cubs
Winter meetings: MLB eagerly awaiting Shohei Ohtani’s decision
The Cubs are among a handful of teams reportedly in the running to land Ohtani.
By Maddie Lee
 