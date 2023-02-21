The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS teams up with NASCAR for design competition, race car-themed curriculum

The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE CPS teams up with NASCAR for design competition, race car-themed curriculum
Students from Wadsworth STEM Elementary School on the South Side listen during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Students from Wadsworth STEM Elementary School on the South Side listen during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When NASCAR announced last year it would host a street race in Grant Park this summer, the racing giant built a permanent office in Chicago and said it would lay roots here.

NASCAR appeared to move forward on that promise Tuesday by announcing that the racing giant and Chicago Public Schools will create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

In the Field Museum’s main hall, Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. explained the benefits of studying STEM to dozens of CPS students.

“I get to drive the race cars, but there’s a lot of people that helped make what I do ... possible,” said Stenhouse Jr., who won Sunday’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speaks during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speaks during a news conference Tuesday at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with Chicago Public Schools to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The competition will challenge 22,000 K-12 students in 43 STEM schools to design a driving helmet. Students, in groups, will receive kits with materials and design helmets that address safety, communication and ventilation, according to a joint statement from CPS and NASCAR.

Finalists will compete in a championship round May 2 at the Field Museum, where NASCAR drivers and engineers will be on hand. Winners get tickets to the Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2.

The challenge “will give them a hands-on learning experience that will complement what they’ve been learning this school year,” said Mary Beck, CPS’ acting chief of teaching and learning.

CPS will also integrate a NASCAR-themed science unit into its 8th-grade curriculum next year.

The curriculum, still a work in progress between CPS STEM faculty and NASCAR engineers, will task students with creating design proposals to address real-word challenges.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs autographs for Chicago Public Schools students outside the Field Museum after a news conference Tuesday to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs autographs for Chicago Public Schools students outside the Field Museum after a news conference Tuesday to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

That challenge will likely be about addressing safety in a street race, according to ​​Kelli Easterly, executive director of STEM at CPS.

Some 8th-graders will visit the site of the Chicago Street Race to capture data that will be included in the curriculum.

Earlier this month, NASCAR officials said the race in Grant Park could infuse $113 million into the local economy. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course will close parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.

NASCAR officials have said Chicago is seen as a potential market for the 75-year-old racing franchise. Although most of the expected 100,000 attendees to July’s race will be from out of town, Chicago itself ranks third in terms of interest in NASCAR, Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese told the Sun-Times earlier in February.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs autographs and takes a photo with Chicago Public Schools students outside the Field Museum after a news conference Tuesday to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs autographs and takes a photo with Chicago Public Schools students outside the Field Museum after a news conference Tuesday to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Related

Next Up In Education
Rebecca Blank dies at 67; renowned economist led the University of Wisconsin
Pritzker proposes budget with nearly $1 billion boost for students — from preschool to college
UChicago Medicine awaiting approval to begin construction on $815 million South Side cancer hospital
Pritzker’s budget to provide preschool for 5,000 children ‘to cover all of those early childhood deserts’
Barney reboot: Mattel gives its purple dinosaur an animated makeover
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils plan to help migrants, refugees, immigrants
The Latest
merlin_111228514.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago’s plan to make left turns safer, Lightfoot accused of betraying cops with COVID and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Workers collecting dead pelicans on Santa Maria beach in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 30 as thousands of birds turned up dead from bird flu along the Pacific coast of Peru.
Health
Bird flu has been spreading. Though not a worry right now for people, it could become one. Here’s why.
Scientists say another kind of bird flu was likely behind the devastating 1918-1919 flu pandemic, and avian viruses played roles in flu pandemics in 1957, 1968 and 2009.
By Mike Stobbe | AP
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
Crime
Babysitter admitted throwing 4-month-old before baby’s death, her husband later offered $2,000 to parents: prosecutors
Norma Chagnama, 29, was charged with killing Zury Cruz Sumba after the medical examiner’s office determined the baby died from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Jonathan Toews looks on.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews’ Long COVID diagnosis adds another concerning dimension to health issues
Toews’ admitted Sunday, when stepping away from the Blackhawks, that he’s battling not only CIRS but also Long COVID — which can cause fatigue, among other symptoms, for months or years after one recovers from the contagious stage of COVID-19.
By Ben Pope
 
University of Notre Dame graduate Joseph Lindsley went to Ukraine in 2020, and for the past year has been reporting on the war almost daily on WGN-AM (720).
Columnists
Ukraine war to be a long haul
Joseph Lindsley’s reports on WGN radio help Chicagoans empathize with protracted, far-off conflict.
By Neil Steinberg
 