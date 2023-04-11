As faculties of three public universities across Illinois strike, union leaders are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to intervene

Professors from universities including Chicago State, Eastern Illinois and now Governors State in the south suburbs are demanding fair pay and reduced workloads.

During a rally at Governors State on Tuesday, the leader of the state faculty union, John Miller, said administrators have put themselves first.

“They are harming our students by disinvesting in those classrooms, by disinvesting in the people who do the work day in and day out. It is time to reverse this to put the priorities right in this state, in higher education. The priority is our student.”

University administrators cite financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and declining enrollment.

State funding for higher education has been cut nearly in half in the past two decades in inflation-adjusted dollars.