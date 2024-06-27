The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024
20190919_Busing_Southside_mm00187.jpg

The Chicago Board of Education put off approving the district’s budget 2024-2025 until July, even though the fiscal year ends on June 30. The district is facing a $400 million budget deficit and has yet to provide any details about how they are going to balance it.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Education Chicago

Chicago Public Schools lays off nearly 600 support staff members

About half of the layoffs affected teacher aides. CPS Officials said only about 5% of all teacher aides lost their positions and that most will find jobs in other schools.

By  Sarah Karp
   

As a Chicago Public Schools restorative justice coordinator, Edward Ward says he spent the last year building up trust at a South Side elementary school and working with administrators to make sure they didn’t see the students as criminals and quickly suspend them.

This is exactly what CPS officials say they want in schools, he says, and he’s exactly the type of person — a Black man — that they say they want. Only 4% of CPS’ teachers are Black males.

Yet he was just laid off by CPS. He is among a group who came to the Board of Education meeting Thursday to highlight the hundreds of support staff let go this month.

“They look at the people doing the work, on the ground, in the streets, and say you are disposable,” Ward said.

The school district acknowledged Thursday that nearly 600 support staff were laid off as schools look to the year ahead, about half teacher aides. Officials said only about 5% of all teacher aides lost their positions and that most will find jobs in other schools.

They also said these were individual decisions made by principals and that overall, CPS schools are hiring more teachers, special education aides and restorative justice coordinators.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez also insisted, as he has in the past, that spending on schools overall will either stay the same or increase next school year.

The Board of Education put off approving the district’s budget 2024-2025 until July, even though the fiscal year ends on June 30. District officials have not provided a clear reason for the delay, except to say they need more time to “socialize” the budget.

The district is facing a $400 million budget deficit and has yet to provide any details about how they are going to balance it.

Complicating the budget picture, the district this spring rolled out a new way of doling out resources to schools, giving each one a set number of positions and some flexible funding. The Chicago Teachers Union has been critical of the district for not including teacher aides or other support staff in the formula, causing some principals to choose between keeping teachers or certain support staff.

The teacher aides, many of whom have been working in their schools for years, even decades, said school district officials failed to understand the critical role they play.

Michelle Sanchez said as a bilingual teachers aide she is often called into meetings with parents and special education officials. She also regularly translated curriculum for students who weren’t yet able to do work in English.

“I am passionate about my work and helping students succeed,” she said. “I’ve also made wonderful relationships with members of my school. But most importantly, I have always taken the time to greet students with a good attitude and big smile, have small conversations with them, even when I’m having a bad day because I want them to feel safe and welcome at the school.”

A teacher also told board members on Thursday that he was overwhelmed when he had 30 students in a class and only when he got an aide could he breathe.

Black Student Success working group

Board members also heard a detailed presentation by the Black Student Success working group, charged with coming up with recommendations for making sure Black students have similar experiences and outcomes as other students.

The district announced it hired a director of Black Student Success.

The group recommended that the district make sure Black students get access to high quality buildings, resources and curriculum and instruction that are culturally responsive. They also want the district to focus on hiring Black educators and retaining them, as well as engaging students and parents. And importantly, the group will come up with a way to measure the degree to which these things are happening and their impact.

These recommendations will be part of CPS’ five-year strategic plan, which is supposed to be unveiled later this summer.

Many of these ideas are not new or revolutionary. But at least in recent history the school district has not had a person dedicated to improving the educational experience of Black students.

It comes about after a group of Black activists, including the West Side NAACP and a group that calls itself the Black Community Collaborative, pressed the district to confront the persistent “opportunity gap.” They wanted the district to create a standing Board committee to work on these issues, as it has for students with disabilities.

The board, instead, created this working group, but a new state law passed this spring requires a standing committee.

Sarah Karp covers education for WBEZ. Follow her on X @WBEZeducation and @sskedreporter.

Education
CTU endorses slate of candidates for Chicago’s first elected school board
Obituaries
Don De Grazia, 'American Skin' author, Columbia College Chicago teacher, dead at 56
Education
CPS dropping school police officers didn't change students, teachers feeling safe, U of C study reveals
View More Stories In Education
The Latest
The home on South Troy Street in Gage Park where Joseph Stancak lived.
News
Judge allows newly discovered will, for now, in battle over Gage Park recluse's $11 million fortune
Cook County Judge Daniel O. Tiernan approved a recently uncovered will that would redirect payouts from Joseph Stancak’s 119 distant relatives to an inactive New York daycare company.
By David Struett
 
Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives prior to the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie
After leading all rookies with 61 points this past season — and doing it in just 68 games — Bedard on Thursday received the trophy he always seemed destined to receive.
By Ben Pope
 
Protesters square off with Chicago police at Kinzie and State streets May 30, 2020, during a protest of George Floyd’s murder.
2024 Democratic National Convention
'Serious concerns' remain after CPD revises mass arrest policy ahead of Democratic Convention
A coalition of community organizations says the policy still fails to draw a line between crowds protected under the First Amendment and those engaged in illegal activity such as looting.
By Tom Schuba
 
Braves White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. homers, five pitchers combine for shutout in White Sox' 1-0 victory over Braves, Sale
Reminders of White Sox trades — future, past and present — were everywhere you looked Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Southern California's Bronny James brings the ball up the court against Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas.
NBA
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft
It’s not guaranteed that father and son will actually play in a game together. But it raises the possibility that it could happen in what would be an NBA first — a father-son on-court duo in the league simultaneously as players.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 