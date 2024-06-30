The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Pride Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday. What you need to know.

This year’s edition of the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday near Sheridan Road and Broadway in Uptown.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday. What you need to know.
A map showing Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade route.

The route map for Sunday’s Chicago Pride Parade.

City of Chicago

The Chicago Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday, starting in Uptown, passing through Lake View and ending in Lincoln Park.

The city’s 53rd edition of the Pride Parade will be smaller than in the past — limited by the city of Chicago to 150 floats, marching bands and other performance groups, down from 199 last year.

But it’s still expected to draw big crowds along the route, which runs from Sheridan Road and Broadway, south on Broadway to Halsted Street, south on Halsted to Belmont Avenue, east on Belmont to Broadway and then south to Diversey Avenue.

Street closings will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday near staging areas, and parade route closings will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with all streets expected to reopen by around 4 p.m.

More details are available online at the parade website — pridechicago.org.

Next Up In News
South Side man threatened mass shooting at Lake County courthouse, officials say
Hundreds pay final respects to Larry Neuman, retired police officer and pastor slain in West Garfield Park
18-year-old found dead in Riverdale home
Rathole Music Fest makes an impression on Wicker Park
Man, 50, fatally stabbed in domestic attack in Belmont Cragin
Piping plover chicks hatch on the shore in Waukegan
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My descendants don't deserve my estate
Disappointed man decides to will his home and possessions to charity instead of his alcoholic daughter or lazy grandsons.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago Bulls Media Day
Bulls
Bulls on list of NBA Draft winners with free agency about to tip off
With the league turning its attention to free agency Sunday night, it’s time to put a bow on the two-night NBA Draft and break down the winners and losers.
By Joe Cowley
 
Andruw Monasterio Luke Little
Cubs
Fiery Cubs beat Brewers 5-3. Some emotion can't hurt at this point, can it?
There are no awards for acting like you care, but it’s still a good look — especially for a team that came in 3-9-1 in road series and 2-11 in its last 13 series overall, blowing save opportunities left and right and elevating making outs at the plate with runners in scoring position practically to an art form.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Larry Neuman funeral.jpg
News
Hundreds pay final respects to Larry Neuman, retired police officer and pastor slain in West Garfield Park
The service was largely a celebration of the 73-year-old’s legacy in multiple law enforcement agencies, including being one of the first Black members of the CPD bomb squad and one of the longest-serving members of the team.
By Violet Miller
 