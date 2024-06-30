Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday. What you need to know.

The Chicago Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday, starting in Uptown, passing through Lake View and ending in Lincoln Park.

The city’s 53rd edition of the Pride Parade will be smaller than in the past — limited by the city of Chicago to 150 floats, marching bands and other performance groups, down from 199 last year.

But it’s still expected to draw big crowds along the route, which runs from Sheridan Road and Broadway, south on Broadway to Halsted Street, south on Halsted to Belmont Avenue, east on Belmont to Broadway and then south to Diversey Avenue.

Street closings will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday near staging areas, and parade route closings will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with all streets expected to reopen by around 4 p.m.

More details are available online at the parade website — pridechicago.org.