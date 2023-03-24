How Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas grew into rivals for mayor of Chicago

With the opening of early voting earlier this week as the April 4 runoff draws closer, the Sun-Times and WBEZ have teamed up to take an in-depth look into the lives and careers of the two men vying to be Chicago’s next mayor.

One of them started out as a boy in Roseland before moving with his family to the southwest suburbs. The other was raised in far west suburban Elgin before moving to Chicago’s West Side after he married.

Despite following very different paths, both now have their sights trained on Chicago’s City Hall.

Sun-Times’ Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ’s Tessa Weinberg trace how Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson went from a church youth group leader to a teacher on a path “to do better for others.”

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson (left) before a debate earlier this month; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times; Provided

While Sun-Times’ Mitchell Armentrout and WBEZ’s Mariah Woelfel chart how former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas went from playing with “imaginary friends” to tackling “big, nearly impossible tasks.”