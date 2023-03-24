The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 24, 2023
Elections News Politics

How Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas grew into rivals for mayor of Chicago

One of them started out as a boy in Roseland before moving with his family to the southwest suburbs. The other was raised in far west suburban Elgin before moving to Chicago’s West Side after he married. Despite following very different paths, both now have their sights trained on Chicago’s City Hall.

By  Tina SfondelesMariah WoelfelTessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE How Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas grew into rivals for mayor of Chicago
A young Paul Vallas (left) in 1962; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school.

A young Paul Vallas (left) in 1962; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school.

Provided

With the opening of early voting earlier this week as the April 4 runoff draws closer, the Sun-Times and WBEZ have teamed up to take an in-depth look into the lives and careers of the two men vying to be Chicago’s next mayor. 

One of them started out as a boy in Roseland before moving with his family to the southwest suburbs. The other was raised in far west suburban Elgin before moving to Chicago’s West Side after he married. 

Despite following very different paths, both now have their sights trained on Chicago’s City Hall.

Sun-Times’ Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ’s Tessa Weinberg trace how Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson went from a church youth group leader to a teacher on a path “to do better for others.” 

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson (left) before a debate earlier this month; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school.&nbsp;

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson (left) before a debate earlier this month; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times; Provided

While Sun-Times’ Mitchell Armentrout and WBEZ’s Mariah Woelfel chart how former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas went from playing with “imaginary friends” to tackling “big, nearly impossible tasks.”

A young Paul Vallas (left) in 1962; mayoral candidate Paul Vallas (right) earlier this month.

A young Paul Vallas (left) in 1962; mayoral candidate Paul Vallas (right) earlier this month.

Provided; Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times-file

Next Up In Elections
Brandon Johnson: From church youth group leader to teacher on a path ‘to do better for others’
Paul Vallas: From playing with ‘imaginary friends’ to tackling ‘big, nearly impossible tasks’
Southwest Side activists call on next mayor to address pollution: ‘We have to change this’
Tunney on Ann Sather’s future, election, leaving City Council and why he didn’t run for mayor
Mayoral rivals Johnson, Vallas debate police, education, Kim Foxx, amid eye rolls, head shakes and charges of ‘dismissing people’
‘Now is the time’ for new mayor, General Assembly to avoid $600M CPS deficit, Board of Ed says
The Latest
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson (left) before a debate earlier this month; Brandon Johnson (right) in grade school.&nbsp;
Elections
Brandon Johnson: From church youth group leader to teacher on a path ‘to do better for others’
The middle child in a family of 10 children, Johnson grew up in a three-bedroom Elgin home with parents who were pastors and also foster parents. After his mother died, Johnson helped to carry the ministry forward. “This is really a faith walk,” he says of his run for mayor.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Tina Sfondeles
 
An exterior of Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Health
Advocate Health relaxing COVID-19 protocols
The changes, which apply to masking and the number of visitors, take effect Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Image_1.jpeg
News
Mom of missing naval recruit pleads for help from public. ‘I’m going through dumpsters looking for my son.’
Police say Seamus Gray left the Ibiza Bar on North Genesee Street in Waukegan around 1:35 a.m. on March 18 and was last seen on camera in the area of Sheridan Road and Washington Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Azaria Eggleston, a creative arts specialist at BUILD Chicago, works in BUILD Chicago’s art studio in the Austin neighborhood on Thursday.
Austin
BUILD Chicago opens home-away-from-home for West Side youth
BUILD Chicago’s new youth and family center in Austin is free and open to the public. There’s a laundry room, a restorative justice program and a farm, among other things.
By Michael Loria
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: May I keep giving friend his benefits when he’s engaged?
Woman believes her ‘bedroom fun’ with much younger man should continue right up until he says ‘I do’ to his fiancee.
By Abigail Van Buren
 