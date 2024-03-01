The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Elections Metro/State Suburban Chicago

DuPage County candidate loses Jesse White’s endorsement over videos from 2020 pro-police rally

The longtime former secretary of state called Pete DiCianni’s conduct “inappropriate and divisive,” as seen in an encounter with protesters of police violence.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE DuPage County candidate loses Jesse White’s endorsement over videos from 2020 pro-police rally
Pete DiCianni pictured in 2016.

Pete DiCianni, a Democratic candidate for DuPage County recorder, lost the endorsement of former Secretary of State Jesse White after White called DiCianni’s conduct at a pro-police rally in 2020 “inappropriate and divisive.”

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has withdrawn his coveted endorsement for a DuPage County primary candidate who was recorded yelling at protesters of police violence during a west suburban rally in 2020.

Peter “Pete” DiCianni was a Republican member of the DuPage County Board at the time video was captured of him shouting at protesters to “leave our town then,” as they countered a pro-law enforcement demonstration outside the police station in Elmhurst, where he once served as mayor.

Now running in the Democratic primary for DuPage County recorder of deeds, DiCianni had the backing of White — one of the most popular elected officials in Illinois history — until the longtime Democratic secretary of state saw videos of the behavior and deemed it “inappropriate and divisive.”

“While I remain a strong advocate for law enforcement, I equally support efforts to ensure all people are treated fairly,” White said in a statement Thursday. “Once you experience discrimination of any kind, you understand how deeply it cuts. Pete’s conduct in these videos disappoints me and is not what I expect from our political leaders.”

Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, pictured in June 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In an email, DiCianni said he “was not being negative to protesters, just defending the police who do an excellent job protecting our community… I’m hoping Secretary White will reconsider understanding the circumstances.”

Another video from the 2020 rally shows DiCianni going back and forth with a protester in a sometimes heated conversation. “We fund our cops, you better believe it,” DiCianni says.

He wasn’t wearing a mask during either encounter, which happened in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Patch.com reported that when a constituent sent DiCianni an email criticizing his participation in the rally, he responded: “Go stick [your] vote in your a--! I stood up for my cops today."

DiCianni later told colleagues on the county board that it wasn’t his “finest moment,” and he stepped down as chair of the board’s Health and Human Services Committee.

He ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 GOP primary for chair of the board before switching his party affiliation to run as a Democrat for recorder of deeds this year. The Democratic Party of DuPage County has issued a no-confidence vote on DiCianni, asserting he “has strong ties to the Republican Party and has only been elected as a Republican.”

“As a Mayor and County Commissioner I have always had strong support for first responders of every race, gender and orientation,” DiCianni said Thursday. “Actions speak louder than words, the laws and many families that I’ve advocated for will tell you firsthand, I’m not a racist nor do I discriminate.”

DiCianni faces incumbent Recorder Kathleen Carrier and Elizabeth Chaplin in the March 19 primary.

Next Up In Elections
Early voting for March 19 primary expands Monday across Chicago, Cook County
Gov. Pritzker in Nevada, Virginia, pushing for reproductive rights, fundraising for state parties
Is Trump still on Illinois ballot? What to know after judge rules to remove his name
Cook County judge kicks Trump off Illinois ballot — but puts her own order on hold
Longtime Rep. Bill Foster, challenger Qasim Rashid face off in 11th District primary, differ over Gaza war
CTU staffer fights to keep Mayor Johnson’s former seat on the Cook County Board
The Latest
Colson Montgomery at White Sox camp.
White Sox
Quite naturally, White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery draws nearer to big leagues
Montgomery digs in against doubters who say he’s not a shortstop.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 injured in 5-car hit-and-run involving Chicago police car
Illinois State Police responded to a hit-and-run on the Damen Avenue ramp onto the outbound Eisenhower Expressway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
Southbound lanes were closed at 75th Street as officers investigate.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
IDOT tow truck driver rescues women from burning car on Kennedy
The Toyota Camry rammed a median on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street, spun out and burst into flames, police said.
By David Struett
 
KW-CST-030224-3001.jpg
High School Basketball
Hinsdale South dream season comes to an end in state semifinals loss against Glenwood
The Hornets were the ones making mistakes as their dream season ended in a 46-33 Class 3A semifinals loss to Glenwood (28-7) at Illinois State’s CEFCU arena.
By Kyle Williams
 