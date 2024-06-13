The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Englewood News Chicago

Rain, heat don't deter volunteers from building out Englewood playground

Morgan Stanley employees join Kaboom! staffers in creating a safe playspace at the Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center. ‘Being able to wave to the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces has been just amazing,’ one volunteer said.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
PLAYGROUND-061424-4.jpg

Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center’s new kid-designed, community-built playground takes shape Thursday with the help of Morgan Stanley and Kaboom! volunteers in Englewood.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Children in Englewood were excited Thursday when a new playground took shape in their neighborhood with the help from volunteers.

Morgan Stanley employees and workers with the national nonprofit Kaboom! spent the day putting together the playspace at the Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center, 1701 W. 63rd Street. After spending hours building playground equipment, volunteers aimed to unveil the playspace by the end of the day.

Kaboom! creates safe places to play to promote happy and healthy kids. It works with organizations such as Brightpoint, a statewide child welfare provider that operates the Freidheim center.

The Englewood playspace is the result of Kaboom!'s effort to end playspace inequity.

“The construction of this new playground is a welcome new asset to our Mitzi community. We are excited the next generation of children in Englewood will have a space to build a safe and meaningful place to laugh, run and play, as well as a sense of joy that can only come from the innocence of childhood,” said Mike Shaver, Brightpoint president and chief executive.

PLAYGROUND-061424-13.jpg

Kiana, 28, a Kaboom! volunteer rom Oakland, Calif., helps build the playground.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

More than 100 Morgan Stanley employees signed up to participate, and despite the rain and heat, the mood was upbeat as the construction work progressed.

Workers put together spring riders, slides, picnic tables and a stage and chalkboard play area.

Morgan Stanley employee Illiana Levy, 52, who lives in Ukrainian Village, shared her excitement in helping make the playground a reality as a first-time volunteer.

“We hear about the need for the South Side, and everyone is always looking for ways to give back. It’s wonderful to see Morgan Stanley as the employee base in Chicago in one email, and we had over 100 people sign up to want to make a difference.”

The collaboration with Kaboom! is part of Morgan Stanley’s commitment to give children a healthy start in life.

Jill Zahara, 47, who lives in Beverly, said this time of year is her favorite for volunteering and helping out with her Morgan Stanley colleagues.

PLAYGROUND-061424.jpgVolunteers work on Brightpoint's Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center's new kid-designed, community-built playground with the Morgan Stanley Foundation and KABOOM on Thursday, June 12, 2024, at 1701 W. 63rd St. in West Englewood. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

More than 100 volunteers signed up for the build project from Morgan Stanley. They were joined by workers from Kaboom! They built spring riders, slides, picnic tables and a stage and chalkboard play area.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

“Being able to wave to the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces has been just amazing. My dad was a Chicago fireman in this neighborhood, so this community is near and dear to my heart growing up. Being able to see that the kids will have a place to come and play, there’s nothing to describe that,” Zahara said.

The overcast weather and threat of rain did not deter progress being made on the playground.

Tony Juozapavich, 59, lives in Wheaton but grew up on the Southwest Side. He said the rain was a welcome relief from the heat. “It wasn’t too bad. In the beginning, we had rain that cools us down, and we had some shade and cloud cover, then we got hot. All in all, we got so many people it wasn’t too bad at all.”

Olivia Russell, 49, a long-time Englewood resident, runs the Mitzi Freidheim Child & Family Center. She had strong feelings about being a community resident who was instrumental in making the playground a reality and watching the volunteers do their work.

“I’m able to give back to my community, give back to the children in my community together to give them something to smile about everyday.” she said.

