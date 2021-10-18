 clock menu more-arrow no yes
In Superman’s new slogan, he no longer fights for ‘the American way’

The Man of Steel’s new motto — ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ — is meant to inspire ‘people from around the world,’ DC Comics says.

By Darel Jevens
A Superman image bears his new slogan.
DC Comics

The era of pursuing “truth, justice and the American way” is over for the Man of Steel.

DC Comics said Saturday that Superman now is looking beyond borders and performing his heroics with a new slogan: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”

The announcement came at DC FanDome, a program of live streamed events for the comics company’s superfans.

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee said in a blog post that the new motto “will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world. Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

In a multiverse that now includes several iterations of Superman, the slogan will apply just to the one whose secret identity is Clark Kent.

The news follows an earlier bombshell last week: that Kent’s son Jon, who succeeds his father as Superman, will come out as bisexual and begin a relationship with a man in an upcoming comic-book story.

