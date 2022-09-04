On new talk show, Jennifer Hudson will chitchat with stars, everyday people and — if she’s lucky — B.J. Armstrong

In her nearly 20-year career, actress-singer Jennifer Hudson has achieved the entertainment industry’s highest honors.

These culminated in Hudson reaching elite EGOT status earlier this year after winning a Tony Award as co-producer of the Broadway show “A Strange Loop” which joined her Oscar (“Dreamgirls”), two Grammys (self-titled debut album and “The Color Purple”) and a Daytime Emmy (“Baby Yaga”).

“It was and still is an exciting moment,” says Hudson, wonder still ringing in her voice. “I don’t think the excitement will ever die down.”

So what does the hardworking performer do for a follow-up? She takes on a new challenge, of course, by throwing her hat into the crowded field of talk show hosts.

Beginning Sept. 12, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air locally at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday on WFLD-Channel 32. The showrunners are Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent, the trio that drove Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show which recently ended its run.

Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, told Variety that Hudson “is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell. I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

Hudson had long been intrigued by the possibility of hosting a show. She told herself if the opportunity arose, she would make it work.

“I love a challenge and the time was right to make this happen,” says Hudson, adding with a laugh that it’s a perfect fit, “I know I’m a real talker. I can go on and on.”

Every new venture Hudson takes on is driven by what she is passionate about in life; talk show host is no different.

“I love people. I love conversation. I love stories,” says Hudson in a phone conversation from Los Angeles, where she is prepping for her debut. “The difference here is that I get a couch to sit on, people to talk to and a camera rolling. It’s so much of what I like to do that it already feels like a beautiful experience.”

While she remains based in suburban Burr Ridge, Hudson will tape the show in Los Angeles but hopes eventually to take it on the road. “Maybe when I get big enough to call some of the shots, I can take it to Chicago,” she says. “That would definitely be my first stop.”

Plans for the show, which debuts on Hudson’s 41st birthday, include celebrity interviews as well as conversations with everyday people. In a time of disconnection on many levels, Hudson wants “to bring people together.”

“Everyone has a story to tell, and I want to hear those stories. I want to be inspired by their passion.”

Hudson, who grew up in the Englewood neighborhood singing in church and performing in community theater, rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of “American Idol.” That experience will inform another aspect of the new show.

“I want to share my platform so that others can have the spotlight shine on them,” says Hudson. “I’ve been blessed to do everything that I love in my career and now I want to help others do the same.”

While she doesn’t want to emulate any of the many talk show hosts that came before her, Hudson does admit to a long connection to one host: Tamron Hall. That goes back to her “Idol” days when she would appear on WLFD each week during the competition to talk with then news host Hall, whose own talk show debuted in 2019.

“Tamron has always been an inspiration to me,” Hudson says.

When asked if she has a list of dream guests, Hudson laughs and responds, “Well I do have some big dreams.”

Among them are Nicole Kidman, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Kanye West (now known as Ye), Common, Chance the Rapper and one former Chicago Bull from the team’s championship days.

“I was a huge fan of the Bulls and B.J. Armstrong,” Hudson says, sounding a bit starstruck. “If I could get him to come on the show, oh my God, that would be cool.”

Her first guest will be the always blunt Simon Cowell, a judge during her “American Idol” run.

“My very beginning was on ‘American Idol’ and this is a new chapter in my life,” Hudson says. “To have him sit on my couch [will] be great.”

But this time, Hudson will be the one driving the conversation.

“Imagine that,” she laughed, adding, “I like it. We are going to have some fun!”