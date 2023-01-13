‘The Bear’ Season 2: What’s on the menu for Carmy and crew in Chicago?

PASADENA, Calif. – What’s on the menu for Season 2 of “The Bear”?

Christopher Storer, creator of the FX series streaming on Hulu, provided reporters with an amuse-bouche at a Television Critics Association panel Thursday, teasing the dramedy’s next installment, slated for early summer. The next chapter serves 10 episodes, up from its eight-course debut season released last June.

Season 1 introduced Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a culinary artist and James Beard Foundation choice for rising star chef of the year. After his brother’s death by suicide, Carmy trades fine dining for fast casual at his family’s Italian sandwich spot, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. But organizing the kitchen, with the help of his sous chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), proved to be a challenge with a disorderly staff, led by a defiant manager, “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In the finale, Carmy discovered wads of money his brother had hidden in cans of spaghetti sauces, and Carmy decided to close his family’s restaurant for a concept dubbed The Bear. In the upcoming season, the restaurant secures a bridge loan loan to upgrade the casual establishment to a fine-dining restaurant, more aligned with Carmy’s tastes. But training the staff and renovations on a tight timetable don’t go as planned.

Jeremy Allen White of the Chicago-made series “The Bear” poses in the press room on Tuesday night with his Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Storer said “you’re going to see them build a restaurant, (and) ostensibly they think they’re starting from a healthy place. But a restaurant, like a lot of other businesses, just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways, and in some ways regress and ultimately hopefully come back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”

Following White’s Golden Globe win Tuesday, for best actor in comedy or musical, he told reporters in the press room he was in the dark about the new season.

“Really and truly, I haven’t read anything,” the “Shameless” alum said. “I’ve been bothering Chris out there, all night to give me some scripts. He says January 15.”

