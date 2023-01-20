The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
Taylor Kinney taking leave of absence from ‘Chicago Fire’

Reports say the actor is taking time away from the show to “deal with a personal matter.”

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be temporarily absent from “Chicago Fire” as Kinney announced a leave of absence from the series on Friday.

“Chicago Fire” will be absent one of its most beloved firefighters this season.

Actor Taylor Kinney, who has starred as Lt. Kelly Severide since the Dick Wolf-helmed hit series premiered on NBC in 2012. is taking time away from the show to “deal with a personal matter,” Deadline.com first reported on Friday. The story also notes that episodes may have to be rewritten to accommodate Severide’s absence.

Kinney, 41, has been a familiar face in Chicago off-screen as well. In a 2022 interview on the “Today” show, the actor affectionately referred to Chicago as “home.” According to one report, Kinney purchased a $1.2 million condo on the Near West Side in 2017.

Most famously, in 2015, he and then fiancee Lady Gaga participated in the annual Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach along with other cast members from “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.” The three series — all created by Wolf — made Wednesday night a must-see TV phenomenon affectionately known as One Chicago Wednesdays.

“Chicago Fire” saw the exit of another major player in 2021 when actor Jesse Spencer, who portrayed Kinney’s best friend, Capt. Matthew Casey, departed the show after nearly 10 years.

No word on how long Kinney will be away from the series.

