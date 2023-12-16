The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Entertainment and Culture

Chicago-area holiday lights extravaganzas make ideal winter break outings for all ages

Millions of twinkling lights and festive displays are great way to celebrate the season.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Chicago-area holiday lights extravaganzas make ideal winter break outings for all ages
Visitors walk among the branching paths of Lincoln Park Zoo admiring the lights and displays including a 65-foot Ferris Wheel near the Southern entrance of the zoo during Zoo Lights.

Visitors walk among the branching paths of Lincoln Park Zoo admiring the lights and displays including a 65-foot Ferris Wheel near the Southern end of the zoo during Zoo Lights.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

What to do? Where to go? What to see?

How many times have you heard (or thought that) over the course of the past few weeks? And with schools’ winter breaks just around the corner, it might be a good time to survey the landscape for some serious holiday fun.

If you’re looking for something spectacular the whole family can enjoy, or a way for you and your besties to celebrate the holiday season, check out any of the area’s massive holiday lights extravaganzas.

Nothing like a few million LED lights, hot chocolate, and interactive displays to make the season merry and bright.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Back for its 29th year, the annual ZooLights spans the entire zoo with returning favorites and new light displays celebrating a “garden” theme.  In addition to strolling past millions of LED lights and stopping for myriad selfies or holiday beverages at the Landmark Cafe and pop-ups throughout the experience, the Pepper Family Wildlife Center is now the North Pole, complete with visits with Santa.

When: Open nightly at 4:30 p.m. through Jan.7; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Info: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive; lpzoo.org

Families wait in line to get drinks and snacks including hot coco at Landmark Cafe near the West entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Lights

Families wait in line to get drinks and snacks including hot coco at Landmark Cafe near the West entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during the annual Zoo Lights festival.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Related

Patrons walk through the Grand Light Tunnel near the East entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Lights.

Patrons walk through the Grand Light Tunnel near the East entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Lights.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Chicago skyline and flag display hangs over the seal enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Lights.

A Chicago skyline and flag display hangs over the seal enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo during Zoo Lights.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Aquatic theme light displays dot the paths near the Center for African Apes at Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Light.

Aquatic theme light displays dot the paths near the Regenstein Center for African Apes at Lincoln Park Zoo during Zoo Lights.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The main attraction of Lincoln Park’s Zoo Lights is the Garden Glow Light Show that syncs up to assorted Christmas and holiday-themed songs.

The main attraction of Lincoln Park’s Zoo Lights is the Garden Glow Light Show that syncs up to assorted Christmas and holiday-themed songs.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Brookfield Zoo

The “Holiday Magic” fun comes courtesy of two million LED lights creating a winter wonderland complete with giant animals, two 300-foot lighted tunnels and synchronized holiday music. Nearly 900 lit and decorated trees are also featured. In addition, live entertainment is available nightly (weather permitting) as well as ice carving demonstrations, a 16-foot-tall LED gingerbread house and more.

When: Open 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17, 21-23, and 26-31.

Admission: $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and older. Parking is $17-$20. Check zoo website for Zoo Member details and to purchase tickets.

Info: North Gate, 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street); South Gate, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield; czs.org

Visitors take photos with light installations around Brookfield Zoo during their annual holiday lighting displays. Brookfield Zoo’s 42nd annual Holiday Magic.

Visitors stop for a photo op at Brookfield Zoo’s 42nd annual Holiday Magic light extravaganza.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Related

Visitors stroll the grounds at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic light extravaganza.

Visitors stroll the grounds at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic light extravaganza.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Giant animals are some of the whimsical lighted displays at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic.

Giant animals are some of the whimsical lighted displays at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Visitors check out the 41-foot-tall tree at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic.

Visitors check out the 41-foot-tall tree at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Sparkle Light Festival

Visit the “Frozen Forest,” the “North Pole,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Snowflake Circle,” visit with Santa Claus, enjoy ice skating (skate rental will cost you $5), jump aboard the Holly Trolly train or try the two-story tubing ice slide and a whole lot more at this extravaganza. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont.

Tickets: $18-$24. Parking, $5.

Info: Visit sparklerosemont.com.

A festive holiday horsedriven carriage is featured in Sparkle Light in Rosemont.

A festive holiday horsedriven carriage is featured at the Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont.

Courtesy Sparkle Light Festival

Hop aboard the free Holly Trolly at Rosemont’s Sparkle Light festival.

Hop aboard the free Holly Trolly at Rosemont’s Sparkle Light Festival.

Courtesy Sparkle Light

Impact Field in Rosemont is transformed into a winter wonderland for Sparkle Light.

Impact Field in Rosemont is transformed into a winter wonderland for the Sparkle Light Festival.

Courtesy Sparkle Light

Enjoy a stroll through an illuminated walkway at Sparkle Light.

Enjoy a stroll through an illuminated walkway at the Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont.

Courtesy Sparkle Light

Morton Arboretum

The 2023-24 Illumination: Tree Lights season through Jan. 6, will feature 18 displays, including two new and four returning favorites along a one-mile paved walkway. The “Winter Radiance” exhibit boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants. The mile-long Starlit Trail takes visitors on a reversed-direction course this year. Enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and other drinks at warming bonfires. The Ginkgo Restaurant will be serving hot meals for purchase.

When: Through Jan. 6

Where: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

Info: Visit mortonarb.org.

Visitors interact with light installations throughout the Morton Arboretum during the annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum.

Visitors interact with light installations during the annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Visitors interact with light installations around Morton Arboretum during their annual holiday lighting displays. Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, enters its 11th year with three new displays, an immersive reversed route and the return of its popular late-night Electric Illumination event

Light installations envelop visitors at Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

The “Winter Radiance” exhibit boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants.

The “Winter Radiance” exhibit at the Morton Arboretum boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum.

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Warming bonfires at Illumination: Tree Lights&nbsp;at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Warming bonfires at Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Courtesy The Morton Arboretum

Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier

Navy Pier boasts that its 2023 Light Up the Lake is “Chicago’s largest indoor and outdoor holiday experience.” Enjoy free and ticketed events/activities, light displays, an outdoor skating rink, live music on weekends, a holiday arts and crafts marketplace, a ride on the Centennial Wheel, and Saturday night fireworks.

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

Admission: Entrance to the pier is free; parking, $18-$55.

Info: For a full schedule of holiday events and prices (where applicable), visit navypier.org.

Chicago’s largest indoor and outdoor holiday experience

Saturday night fireworks are part of the fun at Navy Pier’s Light Up the Lake.

Courtesy Navy Pier

Next Up In Entertainment
At the Renegade holiday market, the vendors’ stories are as unique as the gifts
Richard Hunt, iconic Chicago sculptor, dies at 88
Dear Abby: Should I do nothing as wife makes a mess of our home and herself?
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
Mayim Bialik out as host of ‘Jeopardy!’
Travis Scott Chicago concert postponed just hours before show time
The Latest
James Lee, owner of CHILEE Oil, speaks to a customer Saturday during Renegade Craft fair
Small Business
At the Renegade holiday market, the vendors’ stories are as unique as the gifts
The Renegade Chicago holiday market, which continues Sunday at Morgan Manufacturing, features approximately 170 artists.
By Erica Thompson
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Boy, 16, charged with killing 2 in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting
Juan Medina Jr., 14, and Mario Medina, 65, were both killed in the Tuesday shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
NFL
Bengals rally to beat Vikings in overtime
Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan in dark about future ... just how he likes it
All of those around DeRozan, including his agent, know not to bother him during the season with rumors and speculation. The forward’s mentality remains it’s “work time” and the rest will take care of itself.
By Joe Cowley
 
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski’s dad Larry passed away this week.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks supporting Kevin Korchinski after attending his father’s funeral: ‘We all hurt’
The Hawks flew through Saskatoon on Friday so the entire team could support Korchinski, their 19-year-old rookie defenseman, at his dad Larry’s funeral. “We’re ready to help him out when he gets back [to Chicago],” coach Luke Richardson said.
By Ben Pope
 