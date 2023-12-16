Chicago-area holiday lights extravaganzas make ideal winter break outings for all ages

What to do? Where to go? What to see?

How many times have you heard (or thought that) over the course of the past few weeks? And with schools’ winter breaks just around the corner, it might be a good time to survey the landscape for some serious holiday fun.

If you’re looking for something spectacular the whole family can enjoy, or a way for you and your besties to celebrate the holiday season, check out any of the area’s massive holiday lights extravaganzas.

Nothing like a few million LED lights, hot chocolate, and interactive displays to make the season merry and bright.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Back for its 29th year, the annual ZooLights spans the entire zoo with returning favorites and new light displays celebrating a “garden” theme. In addition to strolling past millions of LED lights and stopping for myriad selfies or holiday beverages at the Landmark Cafe and pop-ups throughout the experience, the Pepper Family Wildlife Center is now the North Pole, complete with visits with Santa.

When: Open nightly at 4:30 p.m. through Jan.7; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Info: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive; lpzoo.org

Families wait in line to get drinks and snacks including hot coco at Landmark Cafe near the West entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during the annual Zoo Lights festival. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Patrons walk through the Grand Light Tunnel near the East entrance of Lincoln Park Zoo, during Zoo Lights. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Chicago skyline and flag display hangs over the seal enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo during Zoo Lights. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Aquatic theme light displays dot the paths near the Regenstein Center for African Apes at Lincoln Park Zoo during Zoo Lights. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The main attraction of Lincoln Park’s Zoo Lights is the Garden Glow Light Show that syncs up to assorted Christmas and holiday-themed songs. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Brookfield Zoo

The “Holiday Magic” fun comes courtesy of two million LED lights creating a winter wonderland complete with giant animals, two 300-foot lighted tunnels and synchronized holiday music. Nearly 900 lit and decorated trees are also featured. In addition, live entertainment is available nightly (weather permitting) as well as ice carving demonstrations, a 16-foot-tall LED gingerbread house and more.

When: Open 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17, 21-23, and 26-31.

Admission: $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and older. Parking is $17-$20. Check zoo website for Zoo Member details and to purchase tickets.

Info: North Gate, 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street); South Gate, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield; czs.org

Visitors stop for a photo op at Brookfield Zoo’s 42nd annual Holiday Magic light extravaganza. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Visitors stroll the grounds at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic light extravaganza. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Giant animals are some of the whimsical lighted displays at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Visitors check out the 41-foot-tall tree at Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Sparkle Light Festival

Visit the “Frozen Forest,” the “North Pole,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Snowflake Circle,” visit with Santa Claus, enjoy ice skating (skate rental will cost you $5), jump aboard the Holly Trolly train or try the two-story tubing ice slide and a whole lot more at this extravaganza. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont.

Tickets: $18-$24. Parking, $5.

Info: Visit sparklerosemont.com.

A festive holiday horsedriven carriage is featured at the Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont. Courtesy Sparkle Light Festival

Hop aboard the free Holly Trolly at Rosemont’s Sparkle Light Festival. Courtesy Sparkle Light

Impact Field in Rosemont is transformed into a winter wonderland for the Sparkle Light Festival. Courtesy Sparkle Light

Enjoy a stroll through an illuminated walkway at the Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont. Courtesy Sparkle Light

Morton Arboretum

The 2023-24 Illumination: Tree Lights season through Jan. 6, will feature 18 displays, including two new and four returning favorites along a one-mile paved walkway. The “Winter Radiance” exhibit boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants. The mile-long Starlit Trail takes visitors on a reversed-direction course this year. Enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and other drinks at warming bonfires. The Ginkgo Restaurant will be serving hot meals for purchase.

When: Through Jan. 6

Where: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

Info: Visit mortonarb.org.

Visitors interact with light installations during the annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Light installations envelop visitors at Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

The “Winter Radiance” exhibit at the Morton Arboretum boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Warming bonfires at Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Courtesy The Morton Arboretum

Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier

Navy Pier boasts that its 2023 Light Up the Lake is “Chicago’s largest indoor and outdoor holiday experience.” Enjoy free and ticketed events/activities, light displays, an outdoor skating rink, live music on weekends, a holiday arts and crafts marketplace, a ride on the Centennial Wheel, and Saturday night fireworks.

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

Admission: Entrance to the pier is free; parking, $18-$55.

Info: For a full schedule of holiday events and prices (where applicable), visit navypier.org.