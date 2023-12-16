Chicago-area holiday lights extravaganzas make ideal winter break outings for all ages
Millions of twinkling lights and festive displays are great way to celebrate the season.
What to do? Where to go? What to see?
How many times have you heard (or thought that) over the course of the past few weeks? And with schools’ winter breaks just around the corner, it might be a good time to survey the landscape for some serious holiday fun.
If you’re looking for something spectacular the whole family can enjoy, or a way for you and your besties to celebrate the holiday season, check out any of the area’s massive holiday lights extravaganzas.
Nothing like a few million LED lights, hot chocolate, and interactive displays to make the season merry and bright.
Lincoln Park Zoo
Back for its 29th year, the annual ZooLights spans the entire zoo with returning favorites and new light displays celebrating a “garden” theme. In addition to strolling past millions of LED lights and stopping for myriad selfies or holiday beverages at the Landmark Cafe and pop-ups throughout the experience, the Pepper Family Wildlife Center is now the North Pole, complete with visits with Santa.
When: Open nightly at 4:30 p.m. through Jan.7; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Info: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive; lpzoo.org
Brookfield Zoo
The “Holiday Magic” fun comes courtesy of two million LED lights creating a winter wonderland complete with giant animals, two 300-foot lighted tunnels and synchronized holiday music. Nearly 900 lit and decorated trees are also featured. In addition, live entertainment is available nightly (weather permitting) as well as ice carving demonstrations, a 16-foot-tall LED gingerbread house and more.
When: Open 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17, 21-23, and 26-31.
Admission: $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and older. Parking is $17-$20. Check zoo website for Zoo Member details and to purchase tickets.
Info: North Gate, 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street); South Gate, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield; czs.org
Sparkle Light Festival
Visit the “Frozen Forest,” the “North Pole,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Snowflake Circle,” visit with Santa Claus, enjoy ice skating (skate rental will cost you $5), jump aboard the Holly Trolly train or try the two-story tubing ice slide and a whole lot more at this extravaganza. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont.
Tickets: $18-$24. Parking, $5.
Info: Visit sparklerosemont.com.
Morton Arboretum
The 2023-24 Illumination: Tree Lights season through Jan. 6, will feature 18 displays, including two new and four returning favorites along a one-mile paved walkway. The “Winter Radiance” exhibit boasts LED tall grasses in homage to indigenous Midwest plants. The mile-long Starlit Trail takes visitors on a reversed-direction course this year. Enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and other drinks at warming bonfires. The Ginkgo Restaurant will be serving hot meals for purchase.
When: Through Jan. 6
Where: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Info: Visit mortonarb.org.
Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier
Navy Pier boasts that its 2023 Light Up the Lake is “Chicago’s largest indoor and outdoor holiday experience.” Enjoy free and ticketed events/activities, light displays, an outdoor skating rink, live music on weekends, a holiday arts and crafts marketplace, a ride on the Centennial Wheel, and Saturday night fireworks.
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand
Admission: Entrance to the pier is free; parking, $18-$55.
Info: For a full schedule of holiday events and prices (where applicable), visit navypier.org.