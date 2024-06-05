The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, with price tag of $5.25 million, finds buyer

The home was listed as “contingent” on May 31, which means a sale is pending.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
The Winnetka house where "Home Alone" was filmed is lit up at night

The Winnetka house where “Home Alone” was filmed has found a buyer.

Photo by Sarah Crowley

Kevin!

The Winnetka house where “Home Alone” filmed has apparently found a buyer just days after it was put on the market for $5.25 million.

As of May 31, the home was listed as “contingent” on the listing website Zillow — meaning a sale is underway.

The red brick house was last sold in 2012 for $1.59 million and has since been renovated and received an addition.

The listing agent described the home as “a legendary holiday dream home, re-imagined for modern-day luxury: The stately brick Georgian residence of ‘Home Alone’ fame brings forward a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.”

The inside is nearly unrecognizable as the home Kevin McCallister protected from burglars in the 1990 film.

The basement includes a fully equipped gym, recreation space, a full bath, wet bar, movie theater and an indoor sports court “featuring a true 3-point line.”

But from the curb, the place looks the same. And it remains a tourist destination.

