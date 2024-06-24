The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Mike Royko exhibit aimed at people who admired the columnist and people who never heard of him

Newberry Library show includes Royko’s Rolodex and an unfinished pack of the cigarettes. He smoked Carlton 100’s.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Mike Royko exhibit aimed at people who admired the columnist and people who never heard of him
Items from various points in Mike Royko's life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” during a preview of the exhibit at the Newberry Library on Tuesday, May 18, 2024, at 60 W. Walton St. on the Near North Side. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

A sign illustrated with Mike Royko’s tweed hat welcomes visitors to an exhibition of the columnist’s belongings at the Newberry Library at 60 W. Walton St.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

For a certain generation of Chicagoans, it’s unimaginable growing up not knowing the name Mike Royko.

But a lot of people in their 20s and younger who grew up as print media declined have never heard of the famed Chicago newspaper columnist.

Northwestern Journalism professor Bill Savage and a group of curators at the Newberry Library hope to change that with an exhibition that opened Thursday entitled “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism.”

“When I have students read Royko for the first time, they’re blown away and I tell them that once upon a time you would not be on your phone looking at daily influencers, you would be reading Chicago columnists,” Savage said.

‘Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism’

When: To Sept. 28

Where: Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.

Admission: Free

Info: newberry.org

The free exhibit, located just off the lobby of the library’s main entrance, includes Royko’s Rolodex, which is open to the late Studs Terkel’s contact info.

Hundreds of other notable numbers are in there, too, like the number for the late comedian John Belushi, whose famous “Saturday Night Live” sketch popularized Royko’s favorite watering hole, the Billy Goat Tavern, said co-curator Sarah Alvarez.

Mike Royko’s notebook containing notes about former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley are seen on display inside the Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism exhibit at Newberry Library in Chicago on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times

Mike Royko’s notebook containing notes about former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley are on display in the Newberry Library’s exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism.”

Trent Sprague/Chicago Sun-Times

The exhibit also includes Royko’s tweed hat and jacket, an opened pack of Carlton 100’s cigarettes that were actually his, and Royko’s silver ashtray with birds taking flight.

There’s also an honor box and a reporter’s notepad with some notes in blue pen that are believed to be research for his best-selling book “Boss.”

ST75-26.jpg

Mike Royko, ca. 1981.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police press pass from 1997 has Royko listed as five feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

A poster that might have once hung on the side of a passing CTA bus reads: “Mike Royko and the new Daily News — they stand up for you.”

There’s a photo of his Chicago Daily News 16-inch softball team.

A carton of cigarettes and ashtray belonging to Mike Royko are seen on display inside the Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism exhibit at Newberry Library in Chicago on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times

A carton of cigarettes and ashtray belonging to Mike Royko are featured in “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit at the Newberry Library.

Trent Sprague/For the Sun-Times

“I’m interested in trying to get people’s heads around a time in Chicago when print was the dominant form of sharing information,” Savage said.

Exhibit signage tells Royko’s story: “He wrote as a Chicagoan about things Chicagoans loved or hated, cried over or laughed at. He wrote of the neighborhood taverns, especially his beloved Billy Goat.”

Chicago Police Department press credentials issued to former Chicago Daily News columnist Mike Royko are seen on display inside the Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism exhibit at Newberry Library in Chicago on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times

Chicago Police Department press credentials issued to longtime Chicago Daily News columnist Mike Royko are seen on display inside the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism.”

Trent Sprague/For the Sun-Times

Royko wrote for the Chicago Daily News from 1959 until it closed in 1978. The Sun-Times became his outlet until it was purchased by Rupert Murdoch in 1984. He then wrote for the Chicago Tribune until his death in 1997.

Royko’s wife, Judy, donated several dozen boxes filled with Royko writings and other belongings to the museum in 2005.

Photographs of Mike Royko entertaining a crowd at Ribfest in 1982 and participating in a penny pitching competition on Aug. 15, 1971, are among the various items on display in the Newberry Library exhibit.

Photographs of Mike Royko entertaining a crowd at Ribfest in 1982 and participating in a penny-pitching competition on Aug. 15, 1971, are among the various items on display in the Newberry Library exhibit about the legendary Chicago journalist.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

The Newberry Library is an independent research library open to the public, which means that people are invited to come, obtain a library card, and sort through the collection for themselves.

One thing they might find, which was not included in the exhibit, is a terse letter sent to Royko from a riled-up reader who conveyed the message: “Up yours!”

Royko wrote back and “really let the guy have it,” said co-curator Kristin Emery, who had to stifle laughter as she read the missive at a table near several others quietly doing their own research in the library.

Royko deemed his response worthy of a copy for his records before mailing it off.

Mike Royko’s Rolodex, press credentials, notebook and ashtray are seen on display inside the Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism exhibit at Newberry Library in Chicago on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Trent Sprague/for the Sun-Times

Mike Royko’s Rolodex is featured among the items belonging to late newsman, now on display at the Newberry Library in Chicago.

Trent Sprague/For the Sun-Times

Jeff MacNally's editorial cartoon titled "Here's to Royko'' for the Chicago Tribune from May 2, 1997, is among the various items on display in the exhibit "Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism" at the Newberry Library.
Jeff MacNally’s editorial cartoon titled “Here’s to Royko’’ for the Chicago Tribune from May 2, 1997, is among the various items on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
1 of 6
Photographs of Mike Royko entertaining a crowd at Ribfest in 1982 and participating in a penny pitching competition on Aug. 15, 1971, are among the various items on display in the exhibit "Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism" during a preview at the Newberry Library on Tuesday, May 18, 2024, at 60 W. Walton St. on the Near North Side.
Photographs of Mike Royko entertaining a crowd at Ribfest in 1982 and participating in a penny pitching competition on Aug. 15, 1971, are among the various items on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” during a preview at the Newberry Library on Tuesday, May 18, 2024, at 60 W. Walton St. on the Near North Side. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
2 of 6
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit.
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
3 of 6
Items from various points in Mike Royko's life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library.
Items from various points in Mike Royko’s life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
4 of 6
Items from various points in Mike Royko's life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library.
Items from various points in Mike Royko’s life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
5 of 6
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit.
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
6 of 6
Jeff MacNally's editorial cartoon titled "Here's to Royko'' for the Chicago Tribune from May 2, 1997, is among the various items on display in the exhibit "Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism" at the Newberry Library.
Photographs of Mike Royko entertaining a crowd at Ribfest in 1982 and participating in a penny pitching competition on Aug. 15, 1971, are among the various items on display in the exhibit "Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism" during a preview at the Newberry Library on Tuesday, May 18, 2024, at 60 W. Walton St. on the Near North Side.
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit.
Items from various points in Mike Royko's life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library.
Items from various points in Mike Royko's life that made his name as a journalist when Chicago was a city of newsprint are on display in the exhibit “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” at the Newberry Library.
Sarah Boyd Alvarez, director of exhibitions at the Newberry Library, and Kristin Emery, director of governance strategic initiatives, are co-curators for the “Chicago Style: Mike Royko and Windy City Journalism” exhibit.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Work of a departing colleague is about to get dumped on me
Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024
Time for reflection: The Bean reopens after months of construction
Brigitte Calls Me Baby show signals bigger gigs ahead for Chicago band
Dear Abby: A DJ was kind when I was a weird fan, and years later I'd like to thank him
Someone in Chicago is angry after losing friends to suicide
The Latest
fotw06-26-24walleyeIndiana.JPG
Outdoors
A big walleye comes while trolling for steelhead
Phil Grenchik landed a big walleye while trolling for steelhead last week.
By Dale Bowman
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
12-year-old girl shot in West Town
She’s in good condition after being shot in her calf while riding in a car about 11 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NFL Draft Football
Bears
NFL power rankings: Are Bears, QB Caleb Williams ready to make their move?
The Bears are rising, but they aren’t the only ones. There are still plenty of hurdles in their path to contending.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx wears a blue suit jacket over a white shirt and holds a finger to her chin as a small microphone stands by her neck.
Crime
Man accused of throwing liquid in face of State's Attorney Kim Foxx and driving toward her
Foxx “was forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck,” according to court documents.
By Sun-Times staff
 
wotw06-23-24doefawnPalatine.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year
A doe and fawn ambling through the northwest suburbs and signs of a big-coho year on Lake Michigan are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 