DeMar DeRozan makes guest appearance in Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' video
The Chicago Bulls forward shows up nearly 3 minutes into the video when the rapper says “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.”
While it still remains to be seen which team Chicago Bulls forward and free agent DeMar DeRozan ultimately lands, one thing is for sure: In the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef, he’s firmly Team Kendrick.
DeRozan, who’s mentioned in Lamar’s hit/Drake diss “Not Like Us,” makes a cameo appearance on the track’s video, which dropped on Thursday. DeRozan, known as “King of the Fourth” for his late-game heroics, shows up around the 2:43 mark when the rapper says “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” The guard-forward was drafted in 2009 by the Raptors in Toronto, which is where Drake hails from.
A fellow Compton native, DeRozan also joined Lamar on stage last month for another holiday: the Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert on Juneteenth.
With the Bulls bowing out of the season early with a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat and the team’s offseason moves pushing a youth movement, it appears DeRozan’s exit is imminent. A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey trade was the final straw for the unrestricted free agent.