Thursday, July 4, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Bulls

DeMar DeRozan makes guest appearance in Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' video

The Chicago Bulls forward shows up nearly 3 minutes into the video when the rapper says “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.”

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
DeMar DeRozan appears in Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us Video

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan makes a cameo appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s new video for “Not Like Us.”

While it still remains to be seen which team Chicago Bulls forward and free agent DeMar DeRozan ultimately lands, one thing is for sure: In the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef, he’s firmly Team Kendrick.

DeRozan, who’s mentioned in Lamar’s hit/Drake diss “Not Like Us,” makes a cameo appearance on the track’s video, which dropped on Thursday. DeRozan, known as “King of the Fourth” for his late-game heroics, shows up around the 2:43 mark when the rapper says “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.” The guard-forward was drafted in 2009 by the Raptors in Toronto, which is where Drake hails from.

A fellow Compton native, DeRozan also joined Lamar on stage last month for another holiday: the Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert on Juneteenth.

With the Bulls bowing out of the season early with a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat and the team’s offseason moves pushing a youth movement, it appears DeRozan’s exit is imminent. A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey trade was the final straw for the unrestricted free agent.

The Latest
Korey Lee Austin Hedges
White Sox
White Sox make not-so-clean getaway from Cleveland
After an 8-4 loss, the Sox fell to 1-12-1 in their last 14 series.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
NASCARSUN-070323-24.jpg
NASCAR In Chicago
NBC gets second chance to broadcast NASCAR Chicago Street Race for ‘first’ time
The event’s debut last year was marred by torrential rain that canceled concerts and cut short the Xfinity and Cup Series races. This year, NBC expects to put on the full show it was unable to then.
By Jeff Agrest
 
White Sox Tigers Baseball
White Sox
Twenty-six days and counting for White Sox to trade deadline
“It’s just something that is talked about constantly, so it’s kind of hard to avoid it,” Sox pitcher Erick Fedde said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
LAGOON-071615-11.jpg
Marquette Park
Man found dead in Marquette Park lagoon
CPD Marine Unit divers took him out of the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Patrick Bertoletti, right, reacts after winning the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bertoletti ate 58 hot dogs.
Chicago
Chicagoan Patrick Bertoletti gobbles up title at annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Bertoletti won in a tight, 10-minute race, the first since 2015 that wasn’t won by famed hot dog consumer Joey Chestnut.
By Associated Press
 