Monday, July 1, 2024
Youth continues being served as Bulls will sign backup Jalen Smith

The former Indiana big will take the role held by the departed Andre Drummond, giving the Bulls a solid rebounder as well as a versatile outside presence.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Bulls Pacers Basketball

It was confirmed that the Bulls have agreed on a three-year, $27-million deal with backup center/power forward Jalen Smith.

AJ MAST/AP Photos

Jalen Smith isn’t going to send Bulls fans stampeding to the season ticket window, but he fits a youth movement that continued to take on momentum on Monday.

It was confirmed that the 6-9 backup center/power forward agreed to a three-year, $27-million deal, and as for now Smith, 24, will serve as the backup to Nikola Vucevic for the 2024-25 season.

It also means that in just over a week, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has acquired Josh Giddey, 21, drafted Matas Buzelis, 19, re-signed Patrick Williams, 22, to a five-year deal, and swapped out the role that the 30-year-old Andre Drummond held for the past few years for Smith.

Last season with the Pacers, Smith 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, but also shot 42.4% from three-point range.

