The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Books Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley memoir to be published this fall

A memoir that Presley had been working on at the time of her death was completed with the help of actor Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley’s four children.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Lisa Marie Presley memoir to be published this fall
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died almost exactly a year ago at age 54. Her memoir will be published posthumously.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died almost exactly a year ago at age 54. Her memoir will be published posthumously later this year.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — A memoir that Lisa Marie Presley had been working on at the time of her death will be published this fall. The book, currently untitled, was completed with the help of actor Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley’s four children.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough said in a statement released Thursday by publisher Random House.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Her book is scheduled for release on Oct. 15. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Related

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, died almost exactly a year ago at age 54. A coroner’s investigation found that the singer-actor died of complications from bariatric surgery years earlier. Lisa Marie is now buried on the grounds of the Graceland family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where she had been the day her father died in 1977.

According to Random House, Lisa Marie had wanted her daughter to assist on her memoir, but Keough had “pushed off the project, feeling that there would be a right time for them to sit down together and finish it.” After Presley’s death, Keough spent hours listening to tapes her mother had made in preparation for her life story.

“Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard,” Random House’s announcement reads in part.

“She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life. About Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla. About growing up with the clicking cameras perpetually at the door. About her own wild love stories, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. About motherhood and the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”

Random House is calling the book a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir,” told mostly through Lisa Marie Presley, “with Riley filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother.”

An audio edition will be read by Keough, along with some excerpts from Lisa Marie’s taped recollections.

Next Up In Entertainment
Fighting inequality with music: Pilsen nonprofit is awarded $150k to help young artists
Dear Abby: My toxic parents have moved in, refuse to leave
‘Ted’ prequel series proves the formerly funny, foul-mouthed toy is all played out
Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Art Institute to defend its ownership of watercolor that New York authorities contend Nazis stole during Holocaust
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 11-17: The Mix
The Latest
A group of people cross State Street in The Loop as snow falls around them.
Weather
Chicago winter storm set to dump 6 or more inches of heavy snow
After something of a false start earlier this week, the Chicago area braces for another winter storm. The National Weather Service says the area could see 6-12 inches by the end of Saturday. | LIVE UPDATES
By Sun-Times staff
 
Three people sit at a table and write, with a multipaned and stained glass window behind them, during a Sunday session at Healthy Hood Chicago.
Pilsen
Fighting inequality with music: Pilsen nonprofit is awarded $150k to help young artists
Healthy Hood, which provides Chicago youth with resources to create music and art, received the grant from the Lewis Prize for Music, a philanthropic organization dedicated to music education.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Senators Meet For Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Columnists
Sen. Dick Durbin, target of protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire, already called for one
What is puzzling from a tactical and political perspective is why the protesters calling for a Gaza cease-fire are aiming at Durbin, an ally in the cease-fire cause.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bill Belichick
NFL
Bill Belichick steps down as Patriots coach
The move ends his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era.
By Kyle Hightower | Associated Press
 
Metamora’s Luke Hoop (14) dunks the ball against Hansberry at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
High School Basketball
Scouting the state: Breaking down Illinois’ top high school basketball teams from outside the Chicago area
Here is a look at the teams from around the state who are off to impressive starts and that we all can be keeping tabs on between now and March.
By Joe Henricksen
 