Groundhog Day Chicago — ‘Woodstock Willie’ does not see his shadow, heralding an early spring
The beloved critter who makes his home in the far Northwest suburb where the classic Bill Murray movie was filmed, has “predicted” an early spring according to official Groundhog Day lore.
Woodstock Willie has spoken.
Or, at least the lack of his shadow has.
It’s official: Spring will be here sooner than you can say Groundhog Day — or so the folklore goes.
On Friday morning, hundreds gathered at the town square in Northwest suburban Woodstock in the early morning hours to check out everyone’s local rock star groundhog — the aforementioned Willie — who determined our meteorological future in about 10 seconds, simply by not “seeing” his shadow.
On hand for the festivities was beloved WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling, attending his very first Woodstock Groundhog Day event, according to the television station’s report. Skilling will be retiring from his longtime weather post at the station on Feb. 28.
To honor Skilling, Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner officially declared Friday as “Tom Skilling Day” in addition to “Groundhog Day.”
Over in Pennsylvania, that other furry prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, also emerged “shadowless,” thus also heralding an early spring. The annual event there has taken place in Gobbler’s Knob for 138 years.
The Woodstock groundhog day celebration has been taking place since 1996, when local residents decided to recreate a scene from the 1993 Harold Ramis film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, which was filmed in the suburban idyll (a substitute location for Punxsutawney). In the scene, people gather in the square as the “Pennsylvania Polka” is heard playing in the background over and over again while media outlets arrive from places far and wide to document the proceedings.
That event morphed into an annual weekend festival that includes screenings of the movie, walking tours of film sites, groundhog bingo, a pancake breakfast, myriad souvenirs and more.
According to the
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club,
the whole idea of shadow-as-weather-predictor evolved from traditions brought to America by German settlers, adapted from the European holiday Candlemas Day. On Feb. 2, the faithful would have candles blessed to protect their homes from the harsh winter ahead. In Germany, the lore included the presence of a hedgehog, who, if he saw his shadow on Candlemas Day, would herald a “Second Winter” or 6 more weeks of bad weather.”
