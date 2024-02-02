The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Groundhog Day Chicago — ‘Woodstock Willie’ does not see his shadow, heralding an early spring

The beloved critter who makes his home in the far Northwest suburb where the classic Bill Murray movie was filmed, has “predicted” an early spring according to official Groundhog Day lore.

Woodstock Willie has spoken.

Or, at least the lack of his shadow has.

It’s official: Spring will be here sooner than you can say Groundhog Day — or so the folklore goes.

On Friday morning, hundreds gathered at the town square in Northwest suburban Woodstock in the early morning hours to check out everyone’s local rock star groundhog — the aforementioned Willie — who determined our meteorological future in about 10 seconds, simply by not “seeing” his shadow.

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner knocks on a tree stump, so the groundhog Woodstock Willie could predict whether spring would come early, during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner knocks on a tree stump, so the groundhog Woodstock Willie could predict whether spring would come early, during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On hand for the festivities was beloved WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling, attending his very first Woodstock Groundhog Day event, according to the television station’s report. Skilling will be retiring from his longtime weather post at the station on Feb. 28.

To honor Skilling, Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner officially declared Friday as “Tom Skilling Day” in addition to “Groundhog Day.”

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest of honor.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest of honor.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Over in Pennsylvania, that other furry prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, also emerged “shadowless,” thus also heralding an early spring. The annual event there has taken place in Gobbler’s Knob for 138 years.

The Woodstock groundhog day celebration has been taking place since 1996, when local residents decided to recreate a scene from the 1993 Harold Ramis film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, which was filmed in the suburban idyll (a substitute location for Punxsutawney). In the scene, people gather in the square as the “Pennsylvania Polka” is heard playing in the background over and over again while media outlets arrive from places far and wide to document the proceedings.

That event morphed into an annual weekend festival that includes screenings of the movie, walking tours of film sites, groundhog bingo, a pancake breakfast, myriad souvenirs and more.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the whole idea of shadow-as-weather-predictor evolved from traditions brought to America by German settlers, adapted from the European holiday Candlemas Day. On Feb. 2, the faithful would have candles blessed to protect their homes from the harsh winter ahead. In Germany, the lore included the presence of a hedgehog, who, if he saw his shadow on Candlemas Day, would herald a “Second Winter” or 6 more weeks of bad weather.”

Woodstock Willie predicts an early spring as soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling reads the scroll during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Woodstock Willie predicts an early spring as soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling reads the scroll during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie as hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling (right) was the guest of honor.

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie as hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling (right) was the guest of honor.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling greets fans and signs autographs Friday after attending the Groundhog Day Prognostication event in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling greets fans and signs autographs Friday after attending the Groundhog Day Prognostication event in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in the northwest suburb.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the official Groundhog Day Prognostication celebration.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie as hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in the northwest suburb.

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event in Woodstock Square.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling gives high fives as he is introduced as the guest of honor at the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling gives high fives as he is introduced as the guest of honor at the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest of honor.

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest of honor.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics
Mural at Ogilvie Metra station downtown aims to show off the Chicago River’s improving ecology
Inking Well
With tattoos, Swifties are sure to never forget Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field shows last summer
Theater
Powerhouse cast brings down the house in Marriott Theatre’s sizzling ‘In the Heights’
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
ap24033554427504.jpg
MLB
Theo Epstein returns to Boston as part-owner of Fenway Sports Group
Fenway Sports Group owns the Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool of the English Premier League and NASCAR’s RFK Racing.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Pro-Palestinian activists celebrate and march in the Loop after the Chicago City Council narrowly voted in favor of a resolution to call on a cease-fire in Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 21 Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Woodstock Willie predicted spring would come early on Groundhog Day, one teenage boy was killed and two others were wounded blocks away from their North Side high school, and Chicago Tribune employees went on strike.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Ventra app was reported down Thursday as Metra launched a series of new operations and prices.
Transportation
Ventra app crashes on first day of new Metra fares, closed ticket windows
Metra launched a new fare structure and app-based ticket sales on Thursday, but customers struggled with glitches to the app. Some missed the old ticket booths.
By Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 
The main location of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago Ave.
Health
Lurie Children’s Hospital takes systems offline because of possible cyberattack
Law enforcement is investigating the incident that knocked out the hospital’s phone, email and electronic systems beginning Wednesday.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Larry David often is joined on his adventures by the equally outspoken Leon Black (J.B. Smoove) on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Movies and TV
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ no less funny, no less edgy as alleged finale nears
Larry, Jeff, Susie, Leon and a fresh batch of self-parodying guest stars bring HBO’s legendary comedy to a close.
By Richard Roeper
 