Ariana Grande dropped out of ‘SNL’ premiere for ’emotional reasons’

In this file photo taken on May 07, 2018 Ariana Grande arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. | ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Grande was set to be the musical guest on this week’s premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live but canceled for “emotional reasons,” according to show creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels in an interview this week on James Andrew Miller’s Origins podcast.

Kanye West “stepped up” to replace her, Michaels said.

The Season 44 opener of “SNL” will air live from New York at 10:30 p.m. Saturday with West as the musical guest and actor Adam Driver as the host.

Michaels didn’t elaborate on why Grande dropped out of the show, but the singer’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of a suspected overdose Sept. 7.

Grande is now engaged to “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson. The couple’s whirlwind romance blossomed after they met on the show.

The timing of Grande’s cancellation was at least good for West, who announced he’ll be dropping his next album, “Yandhi” Saturday to time with his appearance on the show.

Julia Thompson, USA TODAY