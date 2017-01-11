Beyonce confirmed for role in new ‘Lion King’ film

Beyonce Knowles-Carter (shown in 2016) is among the stellar cast of Jon Favreau's "The Lion King," voicing the role of Nala. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Director Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book,” “Iron Man”) will have an all-star cast for his upcoming live action/CG revamp of Disney’s 1994 hit “The Lion King,” it was announced today. And it’s official: Beyonce Knowles-Carter will star as the voice of Nala.

Also adding their voiceovers to the film will be Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his performance from the 1994 animated feature film), Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” said Favreau, in today’s announcement. Favreau brought Disney’s CG and live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book” to life last year to critical acclaim.

“The Lion King” is slated to be released on July 19, 2019.