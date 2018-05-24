Books: Publishers Weekly best sellers for the week ending May 20

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Cast” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “By Invitation Only” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow)

5. “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

9. “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

10. “The Crooked Staircase” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

11. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

12. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

14. “The Favorite Sister” by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

3. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

4. “Three Days in Moscow” by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

5. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

6. “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

7. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

9. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

10. “Men in Blazers Present Encylclopedia Blazertannica” by Bennett/Davies (Knopf)

11. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

12. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

13. “War on Peace” by Ronan Farrow (W.W. Norton)

14. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

15. “I’m Keith Hernandez” by Keith Hernandez (Little, Brown)