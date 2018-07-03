Brian Hanley reportedly off morning show, but The Score says nothing is official

Brian Hanley, the former Sun-Times reporter who has been co-host of “The Mully & Hanley Show” on The Score (670-AM), reportedly won’t have his contract renewed.

Entercom senior vice president Jimmy deCastro, who oversees the company’s seven stations in town, including The Score, said nothing is official.

“We’re kicking it around and contemplating having Brian in an additional role with us, but we’re not prepared to talk about anything at this time,” he told the Sun-Times.

Robert Feder’s Chicago-media blog cited industry insiders as saying Hanley will work through the end of the month with Mike Mulligan, his partner of about 12 years.

DeCastro oversaw changes The Score underwent in March, when the station revamped its midday and afternoon lineups.

“We’ve grown in audience in everything we’ve done, including all of the things with The Score, significantly,” he said.

In May, “Mully & Hanley” rated No. 2 in the market with a 6.8 share among men 25-54.