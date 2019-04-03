Report: Britney Spears in psychiatric facility for treatment of distress

Britney Spears reportedly has checked into a psychiatric facility.

A TMZ report confirmed by Variety says the 37-year-old singer was admitted over a week ago after suffering from emotional distress. She is expected to remain in treatment for a month.

The “Piece of Me” singer took to Instagram Wednesday to post a quote that reads, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.” She added the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” adding a smiley face but nothing about the treatment reports.

Her post comes months after her 66-year-old father, Jamie Spears, “almost died” from a ruptured colon. Spears continues to care for her dad as he recovers, putting her Las Vegas residency show, “Domination,” and new album on hold.

Spears’ representative, Jeff Raymond, said Jamie Spears became ill at the end of the year and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

“His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery,” Raymond said in January. “[He] spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, who the Spears family credits with saving his life.”

He continued: “After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Spears wrote then that she “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

“I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” she tweeted on Jan. 4.

Contributing: USA Today