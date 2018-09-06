John Kerry, Amber Tamblyn, Boots Riley among Chicago Ideas Week speakers

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a speech on Middle East peace at the U.S. Department of State on Dec. 28, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Well-known and thoughtful people ranging from a former Secretary of State to the unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will share their visions during Chicago Ideas Week next month.

The Oct. 15-21 series promises insightful commentary “on topics including the future of politics, modern leadership, the criminal justice system, tackling taboos and beyond.”

Here are some of the more familiar names in the programs, scheduled for various downtown venues:

• Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and gun control activist David Hogg, part of a panel called “Raising Your Hand: What Leadership Looks Like in 2018.” They’ll be joined by writers Jamil Smith, Molly Crabapple and Jose Antonio Vargas. Monday, Oct. 15.

• “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress Amber Tamblyn, also an author and a co-founder of the #TimesUp campaign, on the future of the movement. Also on the panel are #TimesUp lawyer Tina Tchen and restaurant worker advocate Saru Jayaraman. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

• Former Secretary of State John Kerry and “Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper on “Life’s Big Questions,” along with authors Daniel Pink and Cal Fussman. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

• Presidential historian Jon Meacham, part of a conversation called “The Party Is Over: How America Will Get Past Its Polarized Politics.” Wednesday, Oct. 17.

• The Coup rapper and “Sorry to Bother You” writer-director Boots Riley and “Grey’s Anatomy” producer Krista Verland on a panel of artists working to shift the culture. Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 18 at www.chicagoideas.com.