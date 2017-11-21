‘Chicago P.D.’ star reprimanded after investigation of anger issues

Jason Beghe, who plays the rule-bending boss of a police intelligence unit on NBC’s “Chicago P.D.,” has been investigated for “inappropriate behavior on set,” the network said Tuesday.

Sources tell Variety that Beghe had been the subject of multiple complaints about anger issues, volatile behavior, and offensive comments.

After the investigation, the actor received written reprimands and was assigned an anger management coach, the report said.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” said a joint statement by NBC and the show’s producers, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

Beghe acknowledged the problems in a statement of his own. “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Sources told Variety that Beghe’s behavior was a factor in co-star Sophia Bush’s decision to leave “Chicago P.D.” last spring.

“He yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse and when it was set off it was unpleasant for everyone around him,” said one Variety source.