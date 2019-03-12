Chicago serving up plenty of Pi Day specials

Bakers Square is celebrating National Pi Day in an obvious way (plus $2 off fruit pies March 13-14 only). | Miriam Di Nunzio/Facebook

3.14159

Math lovers will recognize that sequence of numbers as the first six digits of “pi,” defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Or as the rest of us would say, “blah, blah, blah.”

But pi has come to symbolize something much more relatable to humankind: National Pi Day, which has everything to do with the dessert (pie), rather than the mathematical constant. Celebrated each year on March 14 (that’s 3.14), area purveyors pay homage to the digits by serving up specially priced “slices” of pie, savory and sweet.

According to a recent survey by couponfollow.com, 91 percent of Americans know what Pi is, and 96 percent of Americans enjoy eating pie). Makes sense.

So here are a few of the National Pi Day deals you might want to consider on Thursday:

Eli’s Cheesecake (6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.) is serving up “Pookies” (part pie, part cookie; apple or strawberry) $2.75. Or choose from mini fruit pies (apple or cherry) 75 cents apiece or 3 for $2. Want those mini pies a la mode? The price is $1.50 (dine-in only).

Blaze Pizza :Download the Blaze Pizza app before 3/14/19 to get a special Pi Day reward sent to your account (one per order, in-restaurant only, at participating locations)

Are you ready? #BlazePiDay is coming… Download the Blaze Pizza app before 3/14 to get a special Pi Day reward sent to your account before the Pi Day party starts! (One per order, in-restaurant only, at participating locations). https://t.co/I1NmbIwIlb pic.twitter.com/fpwy0u1L8b — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 4, 2019

Boston Market : Enjoy one free rotisserie chicken pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink at any one of the more than 450 U.S. locations.

Cici’s :Purchase one adult buffet and large drink and get another adult buffet for just $3.14. Requires printed coupon (dine-in only)

Lou Malnati’s Pizza:Get a chocolate chip cookie pizza “pi” for $3.14 (dine-in only)

Pi Day is only a few days and we're already excited for it! To celebrate, we're selling our chocolate chip cookie pizza "pi"s for only $3.14! They're available for all dine-in customers at our full-service restaurants on March 14. pic.twitter.com/bpFev9adGg — Lou Malnati's Pizza (@LouMalnatis) March 4, 2019

Little Goat Diner (820 W. Randolph): On March 14, mini 3-inch French silk pies are $3.14.

Bellemore: During lunch hours on March 14, enjoy $3.14 slices of butterscotch pie and passion fruit meringue pie

Chiya Chai: (2770 N. Milwaukee): Enjoy mini savory pies for $3.14 on March 14 (while quantities last). Select from Balti Chicken Savory Pie or the Kale and Potato Savory Pie.

Cold Storage: The Fulton Market eatery will be offering slices of chocolate cream pie, coconut cream pie or lemon meringue pie for $3.14 on March 14.

Bakers Square: Enjoy $2 off on double-crust fruit pies from 3/13 to 3/14 (excludes cheesecake and carrot cake; ordered in-restaurant only)

Villa Italian Kitchen: Enjoy full-size Neapolitan cheese pizzas $3.14 (download a coupon) for use at more than 200 participating locations nationwide.

Avli Taverna (1335 W. Wrightwood): Enjoy individual Hortopita pies, a vegan North Greek-style spinach filo pie with endive, leek and spinach for $3.14 during dinner service on March 14. Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling (773) 857-5577.

Chicago French Market: Various vendors at the food emporium (131 N. Clinton St.) are serving up Pi Day specials. Windy City Dawgs will offer all Chicago-style hotdogs for $3.14; Santullo’s will offer slices of cheese pizza for $3.14 from 2 p.m. to close; and Firenze Street Food will offer any small sandwich for $3.14 and any regular sized sandwich for $6.28.